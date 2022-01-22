Eletrobras sets for February 22 an assembly that will vote on privatization

Do you want to stay informed, have access to more than 60 columnists and exclusive reports? Subscribe to Estadão here!

RIO – A electrobras scheduled for February 22 to Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE) which will enable the privatization of the company, separating the assets that will not be the object of the capitalization expected to occur in the second quarter of this year.

The company noted that the operation in Brazilian stock exchange (B3), however, still depends on the approval of the Federal Audit Court (TCU).











© Wilton Júnior/Estadão

Meeting will separate the assets that will not be the object of Eletrobras’ capitalization operation.





At the AGE, the corporate restructuring of Eletrobras will be voted on, to keep under the control of Unity, via Brazilian Company of Participations in Nuclear and Binational Energy (ENBpar), directly or indirectly, in the electronuclear and the binational hydroelectric plant of Itaipu.

The price stipulated for Itaipu, of R$ 1.2 billion, and the conditions for ENBar to take over Eletronuclear and other government programs that will not be privatized, such as the revitalization program for the San Francisco river, The Electric Energy Research Center (Cepel) and the electric energy cost reduction program in the Legal Amazon.