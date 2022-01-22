Eliezer confirms that the angel of the week will be autoimmune

You’re right! Eliezer discovered the dynamics of the angel of the week on “BBB 22” (TV Globo). In a conversation at the pool with Tiago Abravanel, Eli talks about possible names for tomorrow’s wall. He says that there are few people to vote and that everything will depend on the choice of the angel Rodrigo. Then, the brother had an ‘insight’ and said:

“What if the angel is autoimmune?”

This changes the whole game setup, as they are expecting Rodrigo to give the angel to Naiara, as a ‘master move’. They then speculate on Douglas’ vote.

“The DG (Douglas) could vote for me, for Laís, who is immune, for Jade. But the DG’s daughter said she’s a fan of Jade, so he won’t vote for her and he won’t vote for his brothers either”

BBB 22: Eliezer and Tiago Abravanel talk about possible votes for Sunday’s wall Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Tiago then replied that he thinks Rodrigo will not give the angel to Naiara and that she may be the leader’s option. Eli believes it’s a voting option for Douglas and Tiago disagrees. Eliezer observes that if Bárbara and Laís were not immunized, they would be in the hot seat because they are not so close to the brothers.

“I think Naiara is very misunderstood. When she arrived, she became very famous and scared me. I went to try to talk to her but she was listening to Maiara and Maraísa’s music with Marília Mendonça and I think I arrived in a bad moment because she asked me to move away. But I think she’s a lot of heart, you know?” commented Eli.

“I get into a snooker pool because I don’t want to get involved in anyone’s game but she’s my friend, you know? I say what I think, advise and such. This game is really crazy”, replied Tiago. The singer even reassured Eli that he would not vote for him this week.

Test of the leader and the angel was in pairs

The test to decide the leader and the angel of the week took place last Friday afternoon and had all the participants. In pairs, with a Cabin and a Popcorn each, they needed to make a path from point A to point B. Whoever made the correct path in less time, won. Douglas and Rodrigo were the winners and, at night, they had to hit the key that started the race sponsoring car to decide who would be the leader. Douglas hit the key and secured the crown in the first week.

The angel Rodrigo decided that Eliezer and Naiara Azevedo should be the monsters and both needed to dress up as ‘Orelhão’ and take turns to stand on a platform.

Rodrigo and Douglas talking at ‘BBB 22’ Image: Reproduction / Globoplay