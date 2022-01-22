Eliezer makes shocking revelation about plastic spending

Eliezer, of BBB 2022, took advantage of the dawn of this Thursday (20) to reveal a personal situation. While the brothers told trivia about their lives, the boy said he spent R$ 15,000 to have a facial filler before entering the reality show.

To be able to pay the bill, the boy paid the amount in 24 installments. After the revelation, netizens played on social networks and did not fail to comment on the situation in which the brother finds himself. “Eliezer wants to win the BBB to finish paying for his facial filler”, joked a fan.

BBB 2022: Pocah counters Eliezer’s comment

Recently, Pocah used social networks to counter a comment by Eliezer, made at BBB 2022. On the occasion, the brother talked about the fact that the funkeira had slept a lot in the previous edition.

“How did she get so much sleep? Calls NASA to study Pocah”, he fired at the time. Pocah, in turn, took to social media: “I loved. You really have to study, because the cat’s sleep is the ‘kikiki’ and they will never forget the narcoleptic legend”. “Commented on on the first day of the edition, yes. How much is it worth to go down in history?” completed the famous.

Sister of Tiago Abravanel makes revelation involving the famous

Silvio Santos’ grandson went to Big Brother and didn’t tell his family. In an interview with Gshow, Tiago’s sister, Ligia Abravanel, said that few people knew about the famous’s move to Globo’s reality show.

“Wow, we were so excited! It took a long time for his name to be announced [risos]. And when it did, it was so wonderful! The crowd started sending messages, friends, people we hadn’t seen for a long time, but who like Ti…”, she revealed.

“Anyway, I think it’s being very positive, you know? We have only received many messages of affection and it is being very nice”, added Tiago’s relative.

