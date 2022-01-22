Elon Musk Blasts Twitter After Integration Of NFTs: “Bullshit”

Owner of the 10th most followed account on Twitter, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, did not like the latest update of the platform that included the use of NFT in the profile picture.

According to the billionaire, Twitter has bigger problems to solve. As an example, he cited the large number of scammers who clone profiles and then use bots to reach greater reach.

While still in its early days, the integration still divides opinion. However, it is worth noting that other social networks are already eyeing this use, and it may become increasingly common and popular.

Twitter has bigger problems

After buying $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin in early 2021, Tesla CEO Elon Musk remains heavily involved in cryptocurrencies.

As a highlight, the company started accepting payments with Dogecoin for its electric cars last week. However, the richest man in the world is not so excited about technologies like web 3 and NFT.

This Friday (20), Musk said that the use of NFTs as a profile picture is irritating, in addition, he criticized Twitter for not being able to stop bots that do in almost all tweets of celebrities linked to cryptocurrencies.

“That’s annoying.

Is Twitter spending engineering resources on this bullshit while crypto scammers are having a party with their spam bots on every topic!?”

Twitter is spending engineering resources on this bs while crypto scammers are throwing a spambot block party in every thread!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2022

Undoubtedly Elon Musk is the most affected by these bots, although he is not the only one. In all your publications it is possible to find fake profiles that copy your name and profile picture to promote scams. That is, it is no wonder that Musk is so outraged.

What is an NFT on Twitter like?

The update that Elon Musk refers to is a small improvement on Twitter, updating the NFT era. THE livecoins addressed this implementation when announcing the purchase of a BAYC of R$ 6 million by Neymar.

Instead of a round space, profile pictures are shaped like a hexagon. In addition, when you click on the image, it is displayed in full with all its details in a tab on the right side.

In addition to information about the NFT itself, you can also read more information about this collection. As for the originality of the work, it is made by OpenSea, an NFT trading platform.

While Musk is right about the Twitter scammers, it has to be said that the update turned out to be good. Now, other social networks like Facebook and Instagram are also thinking about this integration.