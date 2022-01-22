Elza Soares’ body is buried with great emotion and chorus: ‘Black skin is my voice’ | Rio de Janeiro

The body of singer Elza Soares was buried this Friday afternoon (21) at Sulacap Cemetery, in the West Zone of Rio.

Excited, relatives and friends of the artist sang ‘Woman from the end of the world’ as they said goodbye to Elza, who died on Thursday (20), aged 91.

To the sound of a violin, relatives and friends of Elza Soares sing 'Mulher do fim do mundo' at the singer's funeral

As the coffin was carried to the burial site, violinists and drummers from Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel, the samba school in Elza’s heart, played “Don’t let the samba die.”

Relatives, friends and fans say goodbye to Elza Soares — Photo: Reproduction

The coffin with the artist’s body was veiled at the Municipal Theater and, from there, taken in a procession in a Fire Department car to Sulacap.

  • PHOTOS: Elza Soares is veiled at Theatro Municipal do Rio
  • Netta remembers the last moments of the singer

Farewell to Elza Soares at the Sulacap Cemetery, in the West Zone of Rio – Photo: Reproduction

At the Municipal, the coffin was closed around 2:10 pm and Elza’s granddaughter said goodbye with a kiss.

The coffin was placed in the fire engine with a flag of Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel, Elza’s school of heart, and another of Flamengo, her soccer team.

Body of Elza Soares leaves the Municipal Theater

Elza’s wake at Jardim da Saudade cemetery, in Sulacap — Photo: Reproduction/Globo

Elza Soares’ body leaves the Municipal Theater — Photo: Matheus Rodrigues/g1

Elza died this Thursday (20), at the age of 91. This Friday morning, fans lined up at the theater to say goodbye. During the wake, members of Mocidade gave a round of applause to the interpreter.

An excerpt from the musical about the singer’s life was staged on the stairs of the theater, next to the body: “Viva Elza Soares”, they shouted in chorus.

Elza Soares’ granddaughter says goodbye with a kiss after the coffin is closed — Photo: Matheus Rodrigues/g1

Elza Soares’ body is placed in the fire department car — Photo: Matheus Rodrigues/g1

The wake has a part of the musical staged next to the body: 'Viva Elza Soares!'

Elza Soares’ body is carried on top of the fire engine, covered by a Mocidade flag — Photo: Matheus Rodrigues/g1

