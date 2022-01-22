Eslô says that someone put condoms on his pillow

Slovenia told Laís Caldas, Maria, Vyni, Eliezer and Rodrigo Mussi that she found condoms under her pillow, in the Lollipop room of “BBB 22” (TV Globo). Miss Pernambuco asked her colleagues to find out who was responsible for the joke.

“Who put it on?” Eslô wanted to know. “I wonder if the production put this to become a subject in the house?”, asked Maria. “Putting these condoms here under the pillow was very specific, right?”, he added.

The brothers laughed at the situation as they helped Eliezer put on the monster’s outfit. “Was it a prank by Barbara? That looks like her,” observed Vyni. “Yes, she was the one who put that sentence for me on the cheridometer”, recalled Eslovênia of the message she received on the wall.

“Gone, I loved the entertainment,” Maria snapped. Minutes later, Barbara entered the room and the singer asked if she was responsible for the joke. “Me? Where do you think I’m going to get this?”, said the model, laughing. “Oh, oh, I knew you were naughty, but now I understand everything,” said Bárbara.

“I know you.. Anyone who doesn’t know you should buy you”, Eslô shot.