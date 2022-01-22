Even with a record, producers and insurance companies ask for more resources for rural insurance

Created in 2004, the Subsidy Program for Rural Insurance Premium (PSR) broke a record and reached R$ 1.181 billion in funds. The number is at least 50,000% higher than what was available in 2005, when it began to be offered. Despite the good result, in the view of producers and insurance companies, the program still needs more contributions.

For the institutional president of Brazilian Association of Corn Producers (Abramilho), Cesário Ramalho, in addition to more money, an increase in the percentage of the premium that has the benefit is necessary. According to him, the levels practiced today are still below those of many countries, such as the United States.

“The key to this is the subsidy. The associations must work, encourage the producer so that he fights, fights with his rulers, because we need to have effective insurance. And, above all, that these grant funds do not remain in this mediocrity of 20%. We have to grow it”, he emphasized.

The rural insurance subsidy percentages regulated for 2022 are 20% for soybeans and 40% for other crops and activities, such as winter grains, livestock, forestry and aquaculture.

In the same vein, the president of the rural insurance commission of the National Federation of General Insurance (FenSeg), Joaquim Neto, also said that an increase in resources is important and put what would be ideal for 2022.

“FenSeg’s wish is that this year’s resource will be in the order of R$ 2 billion. This is the market demand. With the greater resource, it is possible to increase the percentage of subsidy, perhaps even increasing the percentage of soybeans, given that we had very impactful climatic events of droughts and perhaps the farmer is more interested in contracting the insurance”, said the representative of the insurance companies. .

However, the director of the Risk Management Department at the Ministry of Agriculture (Map), Pedro Loyola, said that this value is not possible for now. He spoke about the figure that the ministry expects to work this year for rural insurance.

“Whoever talks about R$ 2 billion is correct. At some point we will have to reach R$ 2 billion, in two years or so. We know that this year the demand for insurance should reach, in terms of subsidy, something around R$ 1.5 billion. The demand last year was R$ 1.3 billion, now it should reach around R$ 1.5 billion”, he highlighted.

As for the percentage, the director ruled out any change. “The program has to be ‘down to earth’. The producer has to contribute part of the premium payment. In soy, there are many regions where the producer has a very large, very good margin in terms of price versus cost, and the 20% subsidy is very adequate. The other activities that were not adequate all increased to 40%. So, we consider this demand to be adequate. We are giving a good grant.”

Lower value for 2022

For this year, the budget approved by parliamentarians for the program was R$ 990 million. However, unlike in previous years, this amount is now a mandatory expense, that is, the government has to comply.

Loyola recognizes that these figures are insufficient to reach the same numbers as in 2021. Therefore, the Ministry’s expectation is to obtain between R$410 million and R$510 million more through negotiations with Congress and the Ministry of Economy.

Rural insurance in 2021

The balance of rural insurance in 2021 is not yet finalized, but some numbers are already estimated by the Ministry of Agriculture. The record amount of subsidy benefited more than 121 thousand producers, generating 217 thousand policies. According to the director of the Ministry of Agriculture, around 20% of the country’s agricultural area has been secured, equivalent to more than 14 million hectares.

The crops and activities that stood out in terms of growth in relation to 2020 were livestock, with an increase of 109%, coffee, with an increase of 40%, and forests, with an increase of 22%. The director also spoke of another record, the total amount of compensation.

“If we add the losses from last year to November, from January to November, we had BRL 4 billion in compensation payments in 2021 and we still haven’t closed the number, December is missing. So, R$ 4 billion is a record amount for the payment of indemnities from insurance companies to producers”, emphasizes Pedro Loyola.