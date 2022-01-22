Everything leaked! European prices for the Galaxy S22 range are published before launch

Quandt says that the Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus models will be marketed with just two variants, while the Ultra model has three options. In all cases, the processor used by Samsung will be the new Exynos 2200.

Well-known leaker Roland Quandt revealed the possible launch prices of the Galaxy S22 range in Europe. The news was published this weekend, and it also reinforces the possible presentation of the devices in the second week of February.

For now, Samsung has not confirmed the veracity of the information, but Quandt has a good track record when it comes to leaks involving smartphones from the South Korean manufacturer.

In parallel with European prices, the company has already opened reservations for pre-sales of the Galaxy S22 line in the United States. The company is offering a good bonus to interested consumers, and even the Galaxy Tab S8 is included in the promotional action.

So far, the most likely date for the Galaxy Unpacked event is February 9th. If the forecast comes true, deliveries and sales in physical stores will start on February 25th. It should be remembered that this forecast does not include the Brazilian market.

Looking forward to the launch of the Galaxy S22 line? Tell us your expectation here in the comments.