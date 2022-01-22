Everything leaked! Galaxy Tab S8 line has specifications and images revealed by Amazon

Despite the release date still uncertain, the Galaxy Tab S8 line was practically announced by a “slip” from Amazon Italy. The retailer ended up publishing the promotional material for the devices before the official presentation and confirmed all the rumors.
Shortly thereafter, the page was deleted, but the “damage” was already done, as we now know that the Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus and S8 Ultra must out of the box with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
In addition, all tablets come with WiFi 6 connection, Bluetooth 5.2 and variants with 5G connection. The consumer will also be able to count on 128 GB or 256 GB of storage in the three options.
Each model also supports the S Pen and the Screen sizes range from 11 to 14.6 inches, and the Ultra variant will be the only one to have two front cameras (12 MP + 12 MP)
The tablets still support 120 Hz refresh rate and Super AMOLED display.
In the field of rear cameras, we should expect the configuration of 13 MP + 6 MP, while the front of non-Ultra models is 12 MP.
For now, Samsung has not commented on the information leak. As for the possible launch price, although not published by Amazon, rumors indicate some values:
- Galaxy Tab S8: between 680 and 900 euros (~R$4,177 and R$5,528)
- Galaxy Tab S8+: between 880 – 1,110 euros (~R$5,405 and R$6,818)
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: between 1,040 – 1,220 euros (~BRL 6,388 and BRL 7,495)
Looking forward to the launch of tablets? Tell us your expectation here in the comments.