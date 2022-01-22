Everything leaked! Galaxy Tab S8 line has specifications and images revealed by Amazon

Despite the release date still uncertain, the Galaxy Tab S8 line was practically announced by a “slip” from Amazon Italy. The retailer ended up publishing the promotional material for the devices before the official presentation and confirmed all the rumors.

Shortly thereafter, the page was deleted, but the “damage” was already done, as we now know that the Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus and S8 Ultra must out of the box with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

In addition, all tablets come with WiFi 6 connection, Bluetooth 5.2 and variants with 5G connection. The consumer will also be able to count on 128 GB or 256 GB of storage in the three options.