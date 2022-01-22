Ex-BBB Ariadna says that Pedro Scooby called her a ‘traveco’: ‘Sometime the mask falls’ | BBB



Ariadna Arantes says she was called a ‘traveco’ by Pedro Scooby, from ‘BBB 22’ – Reproduction/Instagram/Globo

Rio – Ariadna Arantes surprised her followers this Friday morning (21st) by revealing that Pedro Scooby, confined to “BBB 22”, has already used the pejorative term “traveco” against her. The ex-sister echoed a moment of the current edition of the reality show in which Rodrigo Mussi is corrected by the surfer after speaking the negative expression.

“That’s exactly what Scooby did to me in 2019 in Milan. He made a facetime for his brother and came to say: ‘I have 3 ‘traveco’ here’. And at the same time I said: ‘no traveco, I’m a woman, you respect me'”, said the ex-‘No Limite’ and the first trans woman to enter “Big Brother Brasil”, in 2011. singer Anitta, who was dating the surfer at the time.

On her Twitter, the influencer tells that she met Pedro Scooby, in August 2019, when she accompanied Anitta in Europe, during the “Kisses” tour. “When I arrived in Milan that I went to meet them at the hotel she introduced us to, he asked me straight away: ‘Are you trans?’ My answer in front of everyone was: ‘The word trans, comes from transition. I’ve been through mine. I’m a woman…'”, recalled Ariadna.

Last Tuesday, the former participant of “BBB 11” even said that she was attentive to the athlete’s behavior with singer and actress Linn da Quebrada, who is part of the “Camarote” cast of this edition. “I’ll wait and see if, when Linn comes in, Scooby will play the same ‘unfunny joke’ he did with me in Milan in 2019 with her,” she commented.

Ariadna also added that she did not receive an apology from Luana Piovani’s ex-husband, but highlights: “I don’t want any retraction. I just said how it went. one hour the mask falls”, he vented in response to the comment of an internet user.

Check out:

That’s exactly what Scooby did to me in 2019 in Milan. He made a facetime for his brother and came to say, I have 3 beams here. And at the same time I said: no, I’m a woman, you respect me. Of course, he only did this little thing when the boss was giving an interview pic.twitter.com/7W97F5gnXT — Ariadna Arantes (@ARIADNALIVE) January 21, 2022

When I arrived in Milan that I went to meet them at the Hotel she introduced us to, he asked me straight away: are you trans? My answer in front of everyone was. The word Trans, comes from transition. I already passed mine. I’m a woman… that was the story — Ariadna Arantes (@ARIADNALIVE) January 21, 2022

Who said he apologized to me? That didn’t have — Ariadna Arantes (@ARIADNALIVE) January 21, 2022