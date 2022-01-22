extension of debt settlement period for micro and small companies

The Managing Committee of Simples Nacional (CGSN) approved this Friday (21), the extension of the debt settlement deadline until March 31. The deadline to apply for Simples membership in 2022 remains January 31.

The extension of the deadline was essential for the National Congress to override the presidential veto on Refis for micro and small companies in February.

With the deadline to settle pending issues extended until the end of March, companies will have enough time to renegotiate their debts under the Debt Payment Rescheduling Program under the Simples Nacional (Relp).

“At this time of economic recovery, the Committee’s deliberation provides the regime’s taxpayers with the necessary breath to restructure themselves, regularize their pending issues and resume the economic development that was affected due to the covid-19 pandemic”, considered the Internal Revenue Service. Federal, in note.

The Rapporteur of Refis in the Chamber of Deputies, Marco Bertaiolli (PSD-SP), evaluated that the extension of the deadline for companies to regularize now gives the necessary tranquility for parliamentarians to override the presidential veto already in the return of the recess of the Congress.

“Once this necessary stage is over, all our efforts are focused on overturning the veto as soon as the work of the Legislature resumes. Trade Associations of Brazil (CACB), who join us in our petition to demonstrate the importance of overcoming the veto for small businesses in 2022,” he added.

