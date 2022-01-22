Fátima Bernardes causes complications to Globo after declaring withdrawal from the Meeting

the output of Fátima Bernardes of Meeting promises to complicate life Globe. Last year, the station launched a commercial package that involves the presenter, but now it will no longer be able to count on her, which will come out in the middle of the year.

In October 2021, when it presented its news to the advertising market with opportunities for 2022, the station included Fátima in a planning. It is part of a “sports journey” of the channel.

With the departure planned for months, the presenter was not present at the event. At the time, the Meeting also did not appear among the opportunities for advertisers this year.

Fátima Bernardes causes complications

Despite this, Globo ended up including Fátima in the 2022 football commercial plan. entertain had access to the material and the Meeting is part of a “sports journey” along with other programs on the grid. The morning frame would continue on Mondays.

“Ana Thais Matos and Fátima Bernardes have a lively chat about the football round, highlight the best moments, the main moves and the move that deserves a special look at VARTIMA – Fátima’s VAR”, explains the broadcaster.

Globo’s material brings the image of Fátima and the Meeting has commercial deliveries to make. The channel’s football calendar runs until December. About that, the presenter plans to leave the attraction in June, when it completes ten years ahead of the format and 35 years of trajectory in the channel.

Globe prepares for change

Globo is still studying what it will do and the hammer has not been hit. The only certain part is that Fatima will not remain in charge of the morning. At 59, she wants more time to spend with her children and her boyfriend, Túlio Gadêlha, without worrying about having to ask for time off. Her constant absences from the Meeting have even become a joke on social media.

The presenter no longer wants to have the commitment of a daily program and that is already defined. The decision made a lot of sense, especially in the channel’s commercial department, as it is a gimmick for advertisers. With a strong name in the market, it attracts important brands.

Globo is looking for alternatives for the departure of Fátima Bernardes. It is not yet known whether the Meeting will continue on the air with new presenters. Substitutes are already being studied and several names appear in the running. Another possibility is the launch of a new attraction.

What did you think? Follow @siteentrete on Instagram to see the latest celebrity news and leave your comment clicking here. MOST READ