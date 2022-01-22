Fiat Panda EV promises to be the cheapest electric car on the market

The Italian construction company recently announced its plans to expand its electric vehicle fleet. This will happen with the launch of the new Fiat Panda EV, an all-electric car.

The brand’s main commitment to this vehicle is to make it the cheapest electric vehicle in the entire automotive market. A promise that pleases those interested in migrating to electric mobility, but will Fiat keep the promise?

Fiat Panda EV aims to be the next electric for the masses

Democratizing electric mobility seems to be the main objective of car manufacturers. These vehicles are still out of reach for some buyers, but it is thanks to brands like Fiat that this paradigm will begin to change.

The launch of the Fiat Panda EV is scheduled for spring and its primary objective is to be the most affordable of its kind. For this, the Italian brand will have to steal the status of the electric Dacia Spring that starts below 14 thousand euros.

According to Fiat CEO Oliver Francois, this will be the vehicle that will “awaken the sleeping giant”. Statements made to AutoExpress UK and create some excitement around this electric version of the Fiat Panda.

Fiat Panda electric will be highly customizable

The Fiat Panda EV will not only stand out in terms of price. The vehicle will be developed based on the Fiat Centoventi concept that the Italian brand made known in 2019 and which won it several awards.

The commercial version of this vehicle will be available in just one color to keep the car’s production costs as low as possible. To overcome this scenario, the brand will bet on a personalization program where the driver can apply colorful extras to the roof, bumpers and wheels.

Inside there will also be a similar approach, with emphasis on the absence of the traditional navigation and entertainment system. Instead, the driver will be able to dock his smartphone or tablet in its own place.

In this way, you will no longer be tied to a proprietary system of the brand. The decision-making power on the platform you want to use will be with the driver and you can change it whenever you want.

We are now waiting for more information about the new Fiat Panda EV. The promises are encouraging, but it remains to be seen whether the Italian brand will be able to fulfill its intentions.

4gnews editors recommend: