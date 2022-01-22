Financial market is eyeing possible alliance between Lula and Alckmin – Politica

(photo: Ricardo Stuckert/Disclosure)

The conciliatory statements of former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) and the eventual formation of a ticket with the ex-governor of So Paulo Geraldo Alckmin (without a party) for the electoral race left the financial market in expectation. The assessment that the PT’s intention to form a broad front in the elections, which would include the center, would indicate a less radical stance. an alliance with the former toucan — Lula was emphatic in endorsing the eventual union. “I won’t have any problem in making a ticket with Alckmin to win and govern this country. I can only confirm it because it remains to be defined which party he will go to, to see if the party will form an alliance with the PT”, he justified, in an interview with leftist websites. . The former president also argued that forming alliances is essential, as “you cannot govern a country alone” or with the vision of just one party. On the day, the dollar fell sharply, closing at R$5.50 for the first time since November 16, and the Stock Exchange rose 1.26% to 108,013.47 points. One of the reasons given by operators for the performances would be Lula’s statements.

Infinity Afset’s chief economist, Jason Vieira explained that the market is not homogeneous, so not all investors received the eventual slate without being suspicious. “Now, he (Lula) will not get a positive scenario. He will be a very bad fiscal, a very challenging global, which will not have an absurd growth. If he starts making excessive promises to his audience, it will kill the Alckmin effect”, evaluated. “If you come here with investors and say you’re going to do the renovations and, the next day, do everything in reverse, people will say, ‘Who is this guy talking to?’ If he starts to balance, saying one thing to the audience and another thing in more private conversations, it won’t work.

The managing economist of BlueMetrix Ativos, Renan Silva, said that it is premature to say that the positive reaction of the market is related to Lula’s statements. “Right now, the market, perhaps, is not so sensitive to this political event, because it is still too early to say what will happen in the elections in October”, he argued. For Silva, the positive results were caused by the fact that market agents are anticipating a flow of investments, at the beginning of the year, for fear of an economic instability that could be caused by the October elections.

“The market knows that the vice president does not determine the government’s economic directive. The terms of office of Lula and Dilma (Rousseff) were marked by their pre-state economic management, which denotes a certain inefficiency for the market,” he pointed out.

For him, “Alckmin was always elected with the conservative vote, but he will not add to it by joining Lula”. ” just to say that the extreme Bolsonaro: ‘I got together with the guy who was my enemy to say that I’m not on the extremism spectrum, so trust me’. What does this bring in practice? I don’t think it’s generating the confidence they thought it would produce,” he added.

*Intern under the supervision of Cida Barbosa