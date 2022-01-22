Findings of the report point out that Benedict 16 failed to tackle abuses

A report commissioned by the Catholic Church found that Benedict was silent on four cases of child sexual abuse in Munich in the 1970s and 1980s, when he was archbishop. He denies the charge.

Former Pope Benedict 16 was silent on four child abuse cases when he was Archbishop of Munich, an investigation into the German Catholic Church has found.

Josef Ratzinger held the position in the city from 1977 to 1982. He has denied the allegations.

But a new report on allegations of abuse in the history of the Catholic Church, produced by a German law firm, indicted the pontiff.

The abuse continued under his tenure, the investigation finds, and the accused priests remained active in their church roles.

The former pope, now 94, became the first church leader to resign in more than 600 years in 2013, citing exhaustion. Since then, he has led a very quiet life in Vatican City and received the title of pope emeritus.

The new report by the German law firm Westpfahl Spilker Wastl was commissioned by the Catholic Church itself.

“Two of these cases concern abuses committed during his tenure and sanctioned by the state,” attorney Martin Pusch said in announcing the report.

“In both cases, the perpetrators remained active in pastoral care.”

According to the report, the former pope knew about allegations that a priest had abused boys as he had been transferred to his diocese. However, he continued to work in pastoral care roles, which often involve visiting and supporting people within the community.

The former pope reportedly sent dozens of pages of responses to the law firm’s inquiries, in which he expressed support for the inquiry, but denied any knowledge or omission in relation to the abuse allegations.

The report, however, contains minutes that strongly suggest that he was present at a meeting at which the matter was discussed.

The Vatican said in a statement that it would review the details of the report once it is published.

“As we reiterate the feeling of shame and regret for the abuse of minors by priests, the Holy See expresses its support for all victims and confirms the way to protect minors, guaranteeing them safe spaces,” added the Vatican.

An earlier report on abuse in Germany found that more than 3,600 people across the country were abused by members of the clergy between 1946 and 2014. Many of the victims were very young and served as altar boys.

The new report that looked at specific cases from the Munich and Freising areas found at least 497 victims of abuse between 1945 to 2019.

In addition to the former pope, the report criticized other Church figures, including the region’s current archbishop, Cardinal Reinhard Marx. He was accused of failing to act in two cases of alleged abuse.

The cardinal already offered Pope Francis his resignation in June 2021, saying he should share responsibility for the “catastrophe” of abuse that was coming to light.

Pope Francis, however, refused to accept the resignation. Days earlier, the pope had changed the Vatican’s criminal laws, hardening the Church’s stance on sexual abuse.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube?? Subscribe to our channel!