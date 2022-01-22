first leader, angel and monster mark the dawn

The first leader and the first angel of the BBB22 were defined on the night of Friday (21). After conquering the best time of 172.5 seconds in the Super Proof of the angel and leader, Douglas Silva and Rodrigo participated in a dynamic of luck to determine who would take possession of the two disputed positions. By choosing the correct key to start the car offered as a prize in the race, Douglas was crowned leader. Consequently, Rodrigo became the angel of the week.

That was just the first event of the night. After determining who would do the monster’s punishment, Naiara Azevedo and Eliezer dressed as a pay phone, Jade Picon debuted at Xepa and there was an atmosphere between Lucian and Jessi. The game is heating up! Check out a summary of what happened below:

BBB 22: debut of the first leader’s room, xepa and possible withdrawal mark the dawn

The start was given for the division between Xepa and Vip. In the privileged kitchen, the leader Douglas invited only male participants to compose the table. Detail this one that was much commented on social networks, but also explained by brother: according to him, his daughter Maria Flor asked her father not to take a woman to the room.

There are people wanting to go under the duvet! In the ‘Composê’ room, the brothers found condoms under one of the pillows. The mystery of who granted the protection has not yet been revealed.

After Barbarian, the second bionic ear of the house has arrived. Lucian did not like the speculation of Jessilane about him being “a problem” for her in the future of the game and went to vent to Lucas and Natalia. Although, Jessi arrived at the conversation just in time and snapped: “I’m a teacher. My ear is good, I know you were talking about me.”

Luciano also commented that he was upset at being called “arrogant” by the popcorn companions while they were in the jacuzzi during the afternoon of Friday (21). At the time, the brother wanted to talk during the conversation and asked the others to stop talking. Natália and Jessilane did not like his posture and warned that the way of attracting attention was “arrogant”. After the episode, the dancer said he considered quitting the show.

Natalia considered her brother’s thought drastic and advised: “Are you a man who depends a lot on the approval of others, will you give up just because you heard some things? You’re here because you’re a badass. What we were talking about was not to make you look bad, it was for you to be careful with what you say and how you say it”, he said.

Early morning of premieres! The keys to the leader’s four arrived and Douglas did the honors. After years of the royal apartment located in the garden of the most guarded house in Brazil, the new space was opened above the VIP kitchen. The room now houses up to 6 people (Leader + 5 VIPs), has a mini bar, strategy table, family photos and a sticker album of the reign in question.

There was also talk about voting. Eliezer and Jessilane think that are leader voting options: “Bárbara and Laís immunized. Elo, he [Douglas] don’t vote […] Rodrigo took the test with him. Bru is Ludmilla’s wife, Ludmilla and he are friends. Maria recorded a soap opera with him. In my room, it’s enough for him to vote me [Eli] and Jade,” calculated Eliezer.

New groups forming? Rodrigo says that Natalia can consider you an ally in the game. The brother also talked about Slovenia getting off his “podium”

Naiara became a topic in the house again. Although some participants have slightly changed their perspective on the singer, there are still those who are hesitant. Natália thinks that Naiara is doing things to please the “traditional family”, such as always praying, being kind and touching on certain subjects to move the public. strategies to escape. Jeez!

