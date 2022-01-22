First Verified Games for Steam Deck Revealed • Eurogamer.net

The first Verified games for Valve’s Steam Deck have just been revealed.

The list consists of 38 titles, of which names like Death Stranding, Portal 2, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Psychonauts 2 and Dishonored stand out.

It should be noted that 24 games are also revealed that are only playable, such as The Witcher 3, Rise of the Tomb Raider and even Valheim. 5 are also mentioned that are simply not supported, 4 of them from Virtual Reality and Persona 4 Golden.

The Steam Deck was scheduled for 2021, but constraints due to the pandemic and logistical issues have led Valve to postpone its launch to 2022, which will be next February.

“First of all, we’re on track to ship the Steam Deck on time. Despite the global pandemic, supply and shipping issues, it looks like we’ll be able to start shipping them by the end of February.”

First batch of Steam Deck games compatibility was pushed. Verified: 38

Playable: 24

First batch of Steam Deck games compatibility was pushed. Verified: 38

Playable: 24

unsupported: 5

Below is the full list of Verified games for the Steam Deck: