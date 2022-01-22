First Verified Games for Steam Deck Revealed • Eurogamer.net

Raju Singh

Death Stranding, Portal 2, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Psychonauts 2 and more.

The first Verified games for Valve’s Steam Deck have just been revealed.

The list consists of 38 titles, of which names like Death Stranding, Portal 2, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Psychonauts 2 and Dishonored stand out.

It should be noted that 24 games are also revealed that are only playable, such as The Witcher 3, Rise of the Tomb Raider and even Valheim. 5 are also mentioned that are simply not supported, 4 of them from Virtual Reality and Persona 4 Golden.

The Steam Deck was scheduled for 2021, but constraints due to the pandemic and logistical issues have led Valve to postpone its launch to 2022, which will be next February.

“First of all, we’re on track to ship the Steam Deck on time. Despite the global pandemic, supply and shipping issues, it looks like we’ll be able to start shipping them by the end of February.”

Below is the full list of Verified games for the Steam Deck:

  1. Portal 2
  2. The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth
  3. Heavenly
  4. Hollow Knight
  5. dishonored
  6. Risk of Rain 2
  7. cuphead
  8. Castle Crashers®
  9. Psychonauts 2
  10. webbed
  11. Sekiro™: Shadows Die Twice – GOTY Edition
  12. night
  13. DARK SOULS™ III
  14. Gunfire Reborn
  15. Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
  16. Tetris® Effect: Connected
  17. Total War: WARHAMMER II
  18. Death’s Door
  19. Manifold Garden
  20. Into the Breach
  21. DEATH STRANDING
  22. The Messenger
  23. APE OUT
  24. Record of Lodoss War-Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-
  25. Mad Max
  26. FINAL FANTASY
  27. Guacamelee! two
  28. Rogue Legacy 2
  29. Super Mega Baseball 3
  30. DARK SOULS™ II: Scholar of the First Sin
  31. Circuit Superstars
  32. SCARLET NEXUS
  33. Remnant: From the Ashes
  34. Sable
  35. Aliens: Fireteam Elite
  36. HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™
  37. tune
  38. RAD

