Flamengo is scared of values ​​and Everton can agree with another great club | Naples | Flemish | benfica

In the second half of the last decade, Everton striker ‘Cebolinha’ was one of the main players in Brazilian football. Determining the great recent achievements of Grêmio, the player stood out for his skill and objectivity.

This performance even took him to the Brazilian National Team, where he won the 2019 Copa América, being one of the main highlights of Tite’s team. Thus, with this rendmento, the demand for European football was inevitable, being hired by Benfica.

And, despite adding good numbers for the Lisbon club, the player has not been able to repeat the same level of performances of Grêmio in European football and, with that, his departure is approaching, with Brazilian football being quoted as a destination.

Everton could settle with Napoli

That’s because, the newspaper A Bola, cited a strong interest of Flamengo for the athlete. However, according to Paparazzo Rubro-Negro, the athlete’s destiny will hardly be the carioca club. That’s because the team was scared by Benfica’s request, for 20 million euros, and distanced itself from the athlete. So, who may end up paying the amount is Napoli, from Italy, who are looking for a replacement for Lorenzo Insigne.

Everton Cebolinha is 25 years old and, in the current season, he has played 28 games, with 4 goals and 5 assists. With the Benfica shirt, in general, there are 76 games, with 12 goals and 15 assists.