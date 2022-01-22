Floods in Machu Picchu leave at least one missing – News

This Friday (21), heavy rains in the tourist city of Machu Picchu Pueblo, neighboring the citadel that is a jewel of Inca culture in Peru, caused floods that left one person missing and another injured, destroyed railways and bridges and interrupted the train service to the Andean country’s main tourist destination.

The National Civil Defense Institute (Indeci) said in a statement in the afternoon that “so far we have one person injured and another missing, one house destroyed and four affected, in addition to damage of various types in three commercial locations, in four bridges and on the railway line”, due to mudslides and overflowing rivers.

The Alccamayo River, which surrounds the city of Machu Picchu, is a tributary of the Vilcanota, on whose banks is located the railroad that connects the city of Cusco with the city next to the Inca citadel.

In a statement, the rail company Peru Rail confirmed that it had stopped travel until further notice, after rocks and earth fell into the bed of the Alccamayo River.

According to the company, no passengers or workers were injured.