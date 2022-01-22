Food prices should remain salty in 2022, assesses CNA

posted on 01/21/2022 17:19 / updated on 01/21/2022 17:20



(credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

The rise in food prices in the last two years has left many Brazilians financially tight. Data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) indicate that 60% of the income of families that receive up to five minimum wages is spent on food. “An inflation of 10%, with your purchasing power is reduced, you put more resources in food”, says the technical director of the Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil (CNA), Bruno Lucchi.

According to him, the forecast for 2022 is not encouraging either: the values ​​should remain salty. The specialist is the interviewee this Friday (21/1) in the CB.Agro, partnership of mail with TV Brasilia.

Lucchi explains that the rise in prices does not only affect the final consumer. “As much as the agro sector is a major exporter in Brazil, our biggest market is Brazil. So, we are interested in the Brazilian population consuming more and more products, better and of superior quality. Food inflation is harmful even for the producer”, he points out.

Soy

Last year, the price of food closed with an increase of approximately 8%, a little below inflation — 10.6%, the highest figure in six years. Among the factors that contributed to making eating more expensive are the exchange rate and fertilizers, which increased the cost of production — in addition to the climate aspect.

“The weather this year (2021) really surprised us in a negative way. There was a forecast of La niña and, to make matters worse, we had floods”, says Lucchi. The weather phenomenon La niña causes drought in the southern region of the country and, if punished again in 2022, it will cause drought for the third year in a row.

“Climate changes have a drastic effect”, says the guest. The soybean chain was one of those that suffered the greatest losses, with a drop of almost 10 bags per hectare, but the biggest concern is with corn, as it is a more sensitive crop.

Despite the difficulties faced in the sector, it is estimated that this year’s soybean crop will surpass the previous one. According to the National Supply Company (Conab), 284 million tons of grain should be harvested, around 12% more than last year. In Bruno Lucchi’s opinion, the number still needs to be adjusted. “I believe there will be a reduction in this value, but I believe it will be better than last year”, evaluates the specialist.

“Last year, we planted very late, and that affected the second crop. This year, we managed to plant earlier, despite the problems we are having now. This signals that we are going to have a very robust harvest”, he justifies.

fertilizers

Although it is one of the world’s largest agribusiness powers, most of the fertilizers and pesticides used by Brazil come from abroad. With energy crises, geopolitical tensions, high dollar and logistical crises around the globe, the market ends up suffering from imports.

“Fertilizer is complicated, because more than 70% is imported. In Brazil, we are very dependent, and the causes of the problems that generated this price increase – not only in Brazil, but in the world – are many, there is no specific factor”, explains the CNA specialist. “We have to try to reverse this scenario, and one of the points is this dependence”, he emphasizes.

One option, according to him, is to establish partnerships with other countries. “If I can’t produce a product because I don’t have that product in my natural potential, I can close a great partner, a commercial partner, to be a faithful supplier to Brazil. With that, we would mitigate these oscillations [nos preços]”, it says.

Regarding the bad image of the Brazilian agro sector in the international community, the technical director of the CNA believes that it is largely due to lack of knowledge. “I don’t want to say that the sector doesn’t have problems — it’s a sector that has problems, just like all sectors of the Brazilian economy have some kind of problem. Now, we have a much greater potential for positive things to be demonstrated abroad than specific problems related to the environmental issue”, he concludes.

*Intern under the supervision of Andreia Castro