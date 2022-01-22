For the first time a flight is delayed by weather on another planet

Flight delays have been commonplace in recent times, due to lack of staff due to contamination by Covid and bad weather, but this doesn’t just happen on planet Earth.

NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter, which is exploring the planet Mars, had to worry about safety and did not take off for a test flight after adverse weather conditions were detected at the site. As reported by CNN, the delay was long, as the flight was scheduled for January 5th and should now only take off on the 23rd, next Sunday.

This will be the 19th flight of the extraterrestrial exploration helicopter and, as far as is known, is the first time that a flight has been delayed because of weather outside the Earth’s atmosphere.

The reason for the delay has been the storms and strong winds that hit Mars after the turn of the year. With the arrival of autumn, several particles are lifted by the winds on the red planet, creating "sand" storms that impair the visibility of the pilots who command the operation from Earth.




