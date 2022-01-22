Former Bolsonaro advisor is the 4th name to point out cracks in clan offices

A friend of Jair Bolsonaro, whom he advised in the 2018 presidential campaign, Waldyr Ferraz, aka “Jacaré”, became the fourth person close to family offices to cite the existence of a rachadinha (wages embezzlement) scheme involving ex- employees of the president or his children. The alleged appropriation of part of the salaries of advisors by politicians was revealed from a report by the Council for the Control of Financial Activities (Coaf), in a report by the Estadão in December 2018.

Waldyr told the magazine Look that the lawyer Ana Cristina Valle, the president’s second ex-wife, led the scheme to divert the salaries of the advisors of the ex-husband, then federal deputy, of senator Flávio Bolsonaro (at the time, state deputy) and of councilor Carlos Bolsonaro. Charged by the president to explain, “Jacaré” denied having witnessed crimes and said he was sure the Bolsonaro family knew nothing.

Despite the attempt to exonerate the friend, the former advisor’s statements bothered Bolsonaro, who chose Flávio to counter the publication and try to reduce damages. The president’s eldest son recorded a video shortly before boarding for the wake of his grandmother, Olinda Bonturi Bolsonaro, in which he read a note in which Jacaré says that his statements were misrepresented by the publication.

Jacaré participated in all of Bolsonaro’s campaigns – they have known each other since the time when the current president was a councilor. He finds out when Bolsonaro comes to Rio even before the president’s official agenda is released.

Second Look, Jacaré described the alleged scheme that Ana would operate. With the power to make a quota of hiring from the offices, in this version she collected documents from some people, opened bank accounts and gave them a small part of their salary, keeping the rest. Often advisors would be ghosts. Bolsonaro, according to this narrative, would know nothing. He would only have found out, according to Waldyr, when the Estadão revealed the already open investigation. Waldyr would not participate in the scheme either. The Public Ministry of Rio, however, suspects that the scheme benefited parliamentarians. There is a lawsuit on the case, involving Flávio, and an investigation into Carlos. The president is not under investigation and, in the exercise of his mandate, he cannot be investigated for facts prior to him.

“She made (the crack) in the three cabinets,” Waldyr said, according to the report. Look. “In Brasília (in the Chamber of Deputies), here in Flávio (in the Legislative Assembly of Rio) and in Carlos. Bolsonaro left everything in her hand for her to solve. She had the party. That’s it. She did it, but who signed it? He was the one who signed. Will he say he doesn’t know? It’s lipstick on underwear. How are you going to explain? He’s managing. There’s not much to do.”

Still according to Look, Bolsonaro, when he learned of the scheme, was “desperate”.

“The guy was betrayed,” Jacaré said, according to the magazine. “She started it all. Bolsonaro was never connected to any of these things. The guy (didn’t) have a vision of what was going on behind the cabinet. Sometimes the chief of staff does shit, the deputy himself doesn’t know. Even the vagabond deputy doesn’t know, he only finds out later.”

To the Estadão/Broadcast, however, after receiving a call from Bolsonaro this Thursday, 20, Waldyr denied knowing about any scheme in the family offices.

“Everything I said to the journalist from Look I read in the papers, it’s nothing I’ve seen. I lived inside and I never saw these cracking schemes,” he said. According to him, the president was angry on the phone and said he shouldn’t have said anything. “It never happened to me (crack) and I’m sure that neither he (Bolsonaro) nor his children knew anything. Deputies or councilors are not always aware of what happens in the cabinets”.

When the Estadão/Broadcast asked Waldyr if he had told the reporter from Look who, when talking about Ana, was quoting newspaper news, he found it difficult to answer. In the recordings published on the magazine’s website, there is no mention, by “Jacaré”, the press news as a source of information about the crack.

Queiroz

Another former advisor who revealed the existence of the alleged scheme was Luiza Souza Paes. According to the newspaper The globe revealed in November 2020, Luiza told the Public Ministry of Rio that she passed on almost everything she received to Fabrício Queiroz, driver of the then state deputy Flávio Bolsonaro, appointed as his advisor in the Legislative Assembly of Rio. Luiza was also an advisor, but admitted that she did not worked. It was the first time that a former employee admitted that he was a “ghost” – just a CPF used to, supposedly, bleed public coffers.

Luiza told prosecutors that she was obliged to pass on more than 90% of her wages to Queiroz. She presented bank statements that show transfers of BRL 160,000 to the former advisor from 2011 to 2017. The former advisor said she got involved in the deviations at age 19, while still attending the Faculty of Statistics.

With Flávio, Queiroz and fourteen other people, Luiza was denounced to justice. The crimes are embezzlement, money laundering, criminal organization and embezzlement. The case had evidence annulled by the Superior Court of Justice.

A sister of Ana Cristina, Andréa Valle, in audios attributed to her and published by the UOL website, also cited the alleged scheme of embezzlement of advisors’ salaries. The case would have taken place in the office of Jair Bolsonaro himself, when he was a federal deputy. A brother of Ana and Andréa, André, would have been exonerated because he refused to transfer a part of his salary to the alleged scheme.

Another who cited the alleged scheme of embezzling part of the salary he received as a parliamentary advisor was Marcelo Luiz Nogueira dos Santos. He told the website Metrópoles in September 2021 that for fourteen years he worked for the Bolsonaro family. Marcelo said he “returned” 80% of what he received in Flávio’s office – around R$340,000, accumulated over four years.

THE Estadão could not find Ana Valle to comment on the report. THE Look, she denied being a “mentor of the crack” and also having had any participation in the alleged scheme.

In a post on social media, Waldyr said: “I inform you that I have never witnessed or heard of anything that has had a crack (sic) in any Bolsonaro office.” The senator complained that “the attacks do not stop”, even in a “difficult moment”. In the early hours of this Friday, the 21st, Olinda Bolsonaro, the president’s mother, died at the age of 94. Flávio usually attributes the accusations to the “political persecution” of his father’s opponents.

The information is from the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

