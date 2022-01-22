Former Bolsonaro aide again denies cracking, but defends that practice is not punished

RIO – Former advisor to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) Waldyr Ferraz denied once again on the night of this Friday, 21, that he knew about the alleged rachadinha scheme (diversion of advisors’ salaries) in the offices of the presidential clan – that of the president and his sons Flávio, then state deputy, and Carlos, councilor in Rio de Janeiro. Despite this denial, Waldyr, also known as “Jacaré”, in an interview with actress Antônia Fontenelle on YouTube, relativized the crime. For the Public Ministry, the practice characterizes embezzlement, illegal appropriation of public funds by public servants. Waldyr, however, was sympathetic to her.

“The deputy who does this (cracked), the guy who takes R$5,000, R$6,000 from each employee, this money is used to pay another employee, to increase the number of people to work for him,” he said. “That is the purpose of the crack. Nobody tells me, I see.”

For Waldyr, the amount involved in the cracking scheme in the offices of some deputies was negligible – therefore, he did not deserve punishment. The MP from Rio de Janeiro, however, believes he has found evidence that parliamentarians appropriated the money and used it, for example, in the purchase of real estate in cash.

“I’m not even going to talk about Flávio (Bolsonaro), you take that guy Marcos Abrahão (Avante), R$ 300,000 of cracking”, he declared, citing amounts whose movement was pointed out as suspicious by the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf). “You’re fuckin’ dirty, R$300,000 doesn’t even pay for (sic) the guy’s gas. Flávio was harmed because of R$ 1.2 million, what is R$ 1.2 million? BRL 100,000 a month, that (the accusation of cracking) is a lot of cockiness, it’s a lot of dirty”.

Waldyr complained that the state representative André Ceciliano (PT-RJ) would have used R$ 49 million in its cracking scheme.

“The guy who cracks R$49.3 million is a slut, right?” Later, he also withdrew the complaint: “I’m not criticizing the guy, that’s his problem. He must do something with the money, he must do works for others, that is his problem”. In February 2021, the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice exempted Ceciliano from suspicion in this case.

On Thursday, the 20th, Veja magazine published an article based on a recorded interview with Waldyr. In it, he says that there was a diversion of salaries in the three offices of the Bolsonaro clan. He claims that the deviations were commanded by Bolsonaro’s second ex-wife, Ana Cristina Valle, unbeknownst to Bolsonaro, who would only have discovered it existed at the end of 2018. Bolsonaro was elected for the first time in 1988. After the interview was aired on the internet, Waldyr, after a phone call from the president, denied the Estadão/Broadcast and on social media who knew about crimes. He also stated that the information given to Veja magazine was just what he had read in the press.

In the interview, Antônia Fontenelle Waldyr said: “I won my Cássia Maria”. He thus compared the episode to the report published in 1987 about the then-military Jair Bolsonaro. In it, he would have narrated a plan to explode bombs in military units of Rio de Janeiro in protest against the low salaries of the military. It was Operation Dead End. It launched Bolsonaro into a political career. In 1988, he was elected councilor.

The report generated a process of expulsion of Bolsonaro from the Army The current president denied having given the information to the reporter. He was ultimately acquitted in the Superior Military Court.

Jacaré denied having talked to the president after the report was published. On Thursday, however, he told the Estadão/Broadcast that Bolsonaro had called him. The interview was interrupted because of this phone call. When it resumed, Waldyr confirmed that Bolsonaro had just called.

Antonia called Wldyr “naive” and asked him not to grant more interviews, because, according to her, they will all be manipulated. Waldyr warned, however, that he already has other interviews scheduled.