Four freeze to death in Canada near US border

Four people, including a baby, froze to death in a remote part of Canada, very close to the US border, and, police said on Thursday, human smugglers may have contributed to the tragedy.

Manitoba provincial police found the bodies near the small farming community of Emerson after US colleagues detained a group that had come from Canada and found evidence that others might have tried to make the same journey.

The victims – a man, a woman, a teenager and a baby – were found on the Canadian side on Wednesday, about 12 meters from the Minnesota border. The first indications are that they died from exposure to the cold.

“We are very concerned that this attempted crossing may have been facilitated in some way, and that these individuals … were left alone in the middle of a blizzard,” Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy told a news conference. in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

“These victims faced not only the cold weather, but also endless fields, heavy blizzards and total darkness,” she added, saying the cold wind had reduced the temperature to -35°C.

MacLatchy said authorities on both sides of the border were trying to confirm details of what happened. The victims have not yet been identified.