Free Samsung charger: see now how to redeem

Samsung started a campaign to circumvent the controversies related to the lack of chargers in the box of its top-of-the-line devices. On the “Samsung for you” page, the company made the free adapter redemption socket for those who have purchased one of the participating smartphones until the day December 31, 2021.

The devices contemplated in the action are the folding Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3, in addition to the models in the line Galaxy S21, including the Plus, the Ultra and its newest release: the Galaxy S21 FE. The withdrawal request must be made by January 31, 2022.

Check out the step-by-step guide to remove your charger for free, below.

How to redeem your charger for free

(Source: Samsung/Playback)Source: Samsung

Step 1. Enter the “Samsung for you” website and log in or register. On the homepage, choose the promotion that best suits your situation and select “Redeem the Freebie”. Access the website at this link.

(Source: Samsung/Playback)Source: Samsung

Step 2. Before starting to fill in your data, a warning will appear on the screen with the following points to consider:

The Individual registration ( CPF) and the registration name must be the same as the invoice;

CPF) and the registration name must be the same as the invoice; the invoice date must meet the established deadline (until 12/31/2021);

in case the invoice is delayed, it will be possible to attach proof of purchase;

the redemption will be validated within 7 business days;

all promotion information will be handled via email;

the company may request more documents than those requested at first.

With that in mind, select “Redeem” to continue.

Step 3. With the invoice in hand, fill in the data from the first step.

(Source: Samsung/Playback)Source: Samsung

If you have the invoice with the correct date, select the option “Use the same invoice attached (it contains the date of purchase during the promotion)”. If the date is late, please upload proof of purchase in the penultimate box.

Step 4. With all the data correctly filled in, click on “Finish step”.

Step 5. In the second step, you will need to inform the smartphone purchased. Depending on the promotion, they will make the device available for you to choose from.

With the model selected, you will need to fill in the alphanumeric code that corresponds to your device. The website itself will only provide one number, but if you are in doubt or have more than one option, check the code in the “Settings” of your cell phone.

Collapsibles are included in the campaign. (Source: Samsung/Playback)Source: Samsung

Step 6. It will still be necessary to inform the phone’s IMEI, which can also be checked in the “Settings” menu. Enter the first 15 digits, without dashes or slashes, and click “Validate”.

Step 7. With the IMEI validated, select the adapter model you want, between the white and black options.

Step 8. Check the information and confirm the registration in “Finish”.

Step 9. A notice will appear on the screen stating that the company may take up to 7 days to confirm the order, and an email will be sent with all the information.

Step 10. Now, you will need to finalize the order as if it were a purchase, but without making any payment. In the “Personal Data” step, check the information and accept the terms. Click “Finish”.

Step 11. After completing the process, you will be taken to a screen with your data and delivery information.

Step 12. An email will be sent with a link to track the order. In this new screen, it will be possible to check the order details, status and delivery time.

Now just wait!

Did you like this article? Check out other TecMundo tutorials by clicking here.