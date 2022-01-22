Gabby Petito Case: Brian Laundrie Confessed To His Fiancé’s Death, FBI Says; know details

Brian Laundrie admitted that he killed his fiancée, Gabby Petito, as revealed by the FBI on Friday (21). According to the authorities, the confession was written in a notebook found with the remains of the boy who, in turn, committed suicide. “A review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito’s death”, the department said.

According to authorities, Laundrie also sent messages from her number to the youtuber’s cell phone after she was strangled, as a way of trying to throw the police off. “All logical investigations have been completed in this case. The investigation has not identified any individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito.”, said special agent in charge of the FBI’s Denver Division, Michael Schneider.

remember the case

Gabby Petito spent the Northern Hemisphere summer (June-August 2021) traveling across the western United States with then-fiancé Brian Laundrie. The duo documented their adventures on social media and in videos posted on YouTube. However, on September 1st of last year, Laundrie returned alone to his home in Florida. From there, the influencer’s family was unable to contact her anymore. On September 11, the girl’s parents reported her disappearance to the authorities.

After an extensive search, the youtuber’s remains were found on September 19, 2021. According to forensics, the youtuber was murdered about four weeks before her body was found in Bridger-Teton National Park. The cause of death, in turn, would have been strangulation. After the autopsy, the possibility of a pregnancy was also ruled out.

According to Gabby’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, and stepfather Jim Schmidt, the young woman’s body was in Wyoming, where her and her fiance’s van was last seen. Brian, until then, was considered only as a “person of interest” in the case. However, he disappeared after refusing to cooperate with investigations.

The alleged disappearance was only registered by Laundrie’s parents three days after the incident and, since then, Brian has remained at large. His family members said they believed he took a hike at a nature preserve near his home in North Port, Florida, and never came back. Despite not having been officially accused of the bride’s death, Brian remained the main suspect in the youtuber’s death. He was also indicted for using two financial accounts that did not belong to him in the days following the tragedy.

On December 13, The Mirror newspaper reported that Brian had his body partially eaten by crocodiles and wild pigs after committing suicide. The young man’s remains were found in the Carlton Nature Reserve, near his home in North Port, Florida.