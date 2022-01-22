Gabby Petito was murdered by fiance Brian Laundrie, FBI says

The influencer Gabby Petito was murdered by her fiancé Brian Laundrie, the FBI confirmed today. In a statement posted on the official website, the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation indicated that no other individuals involved in the case were identified.

She was found dead in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, Wyoming, on September 21. Laundrie had her remains found at Carlton Reserve, in the state of Florida, a month later. He was the main suspect in the crime.

“All the logical investigative steps have been completed in this case,” said special agent in charge of the FBI’s Denver Division, Michael Schneider.

“The FBI’s primary focus throughout the investigation was to bring justice to Gabby and her family. The public’s role in helping us in this endeavor was invaluable as the investigation was covered in media around the world. On behalf of the FBI, I want to express my deepest gratitude to the public for the thousands of tips that were provided during the investigation and to our local, state and federal law enforcement partners for their work.”

Earlier, Gabby’s family released a statement in which they indicated that they had no doubt who was to blame for the case.

“The family would like to thank the FBI. We truly appreciate the diligent and painstaking efforts in this extremely complicated case. The quality, quantity of facts and information gathered by the investigation leave no doubt that Brian Laundrie murdered Gabby.”

remember the case

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie went on a trip across the United States in June. The plan was to travel the West Coast of the country by car and visit all the parks in the region. However, on August 30, the influencer stopped contacting the family, while the boy returned to her home, located in North Port, two days later.

On September 13, Laundrie’s family reported that he too had disappeared. According to police to People magazine, “there was a high possibility” the man died the same day he left his family.

Petito’s body was found on September 21 and the responsible team pointed to strangulation as the cause of death.

Brian, on the other hand, was on the run for almost a month until police found remains near the house where he lived. Later, experts confirmed that the bones were his.

suspected aggression

Gabby Petito told the police she was assaulted by her fiance Image: Reproduction

A recording obtained by Fox 13 Utah back in September showed that officers who stopped the couple on the road on Aug. 12, a month before the girl was reported missing, knew the boy had hit the girl.

In the audio, they are told that witnesses said a boy had hit the girl and left in a white van with Florida plates heading north. Officers soon identified the car and stopped the couple on the road.

The images recorded by the security camera attached to the uniform of one of the police officers show that Gabby Petito was very shaken and crying, while Brian Laundrie appeared calm.

The fiancé claimed to the police that the girl had mental health problems, was unbalanced and had hit him. Even taken away from the boy, Gabby did not deny the version and just cried, apologized and claimed that they had argued.