Gabigol’s agent confirms Premier League proposals and reveals the forward’s future

It’s not speculation anymore. Gabigol’s agent, Junior Pedroso, confirmed that the striker has received offers to play for West Ham and Newcastle. However, according to him, the player showed no desire to leave Flamengo and play in the Premier League. The statement was made this Friday (21), in participation in the Central do Mercado do GE.

According to Pedroso, Gabigol and Flamengo received two proposals. And highlighted that England’s main league, the Premier League, is the desire of many players. But giving details of the negotiations, he declared that the loan idea did not evolve:

“We have a great English partner who is an agent and is not so well known, he works more behind the scenes. He actually made a formal consultation through Newcastle with us regarding Gabriel. And our goal as an agent is to pass on information and make things flow. We did not advance this possibility with Flamengo because this was not formalized by Newcastle either”, he declared to GE.

And continued:

“The other club that really went about with a formalization of a loan offer was West Ham. But then I didn’t even take that offer to Gabriel, I directed it to Flamengo, who gave a negative. Flamengo does not see a loan as a possibility, even paying a fortune. And we wouldn’t consider a loan issue at the moment either”, said Pedroso.

However, the agent did not deny that Gabigol dreams of returning to Europe in the future:

“So this is definitely a wish, it was never hidden from Flamengo that at some point it was inevitable for Gabriel to return to Europe. This is very clear, but we are not going back to Europe at any cost”, he revealed.

Despite the proposal, Gabigol does not think about leaving Flamengo at this time

During the interview, however, Junior Pedrosa stated that Gabigol does not envisage leaving Flamengo at this time. According to him, shirt 9 would only leave the club in the event of a project much bigger than what the red-black club currently offers him.

“It has to be a very good project to convince Gabriel to come back. It doesn’t make sense to him. He is in his environment, in one of the biggest clubs in the world and the fans are in awe of him. And there’s a wonderful image project built here in Brazil. For sure if he leaves it will affect a lot. He has to go into a wonderful project, much bigger than what he has today,” he explained to reporters.

Gabigol has a contract with Flamengo until December 2024. His release clause is 40 million euros.

