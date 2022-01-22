Galaxy S22: Samsung confirms mobile release month | Cell

The launch of the Galaxy S22 is getting closer and closer. This week, Samsung officially announced that the device will be presented in February. The full date was not revealed, but it is said behind the scenes that the event called Galaxy Unpacked should take place in the first half of next month.

The manufacturer released on Thursday (20) a teaser that shows the contours of two cell phones that merge into one. There is great expectation for the return of the Galaxy Note, which was not renewed in 2021.

Samsung’s head of mobile devices, TM Roh, recently commented on the Galaxy S, Galaxy Note and Galaxy Z lines. The executive highlighted the launch of a remarkable device soon: “The next generation of the Galaxy S is here, bringing together the best experiences of our Samsung Galaxy in a definitive device”.

The video released this week resumed the discussion that has permeated the next release. According to analysts, the Galaxy Note line should be discontinued, at least temporarily. In this way, the Galaxy S family premium model should add some features of the supposed extinct models, such as S Pen support and even a more square design.

In some clues, Samsung mentioned that the Ultra model will help the consumer “dominate the day with power, speed and tools that can’t be found anywhere else”.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra camera has also been the subject of several rumors that speculate new components capable of optimizing the user experience with the phone set. The other two models, Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus, should continue some features seen in the previous generation, in order to maintain a logic within the S family.

Another aspect mentioned by TM Roh is the sustainability of the Galaxy ecosystem, an indication that the next products should follow the logic of the last launch and come without headphones or charger in the box. In addition, it is expected to observe the presence of recycled materials that corroborate the president’s speech.

