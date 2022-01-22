Germany classifies Brazil as a high risk area of ​​covid







Brazil had left the German government’s high risk list for covid-19 on September 19 Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

The German government adds 19 new countries to the high risk list for the disease, which now has 155 nations. The change requires travelers to fill out an online form and, if they are not vaccinated, to quarantine. .

With the change, all people who wish to enter Germany and have been in Brazil in the previous ten days must fill out an online form before boarding.

In addition, people who do not have a complete vaccination schedule with an immunizer recognized in Germany, or who have not recovered from Covid-19 in the last 90 days after having taken at least one dose, must quarantine for ten days after arriving in Germany. . The quarantine can be ended before this deadline with a negative covid-19 test done at least on the fifth day after arrival in the European country.

Brazil had left the German government’s high risk list for covid-19 on September 19. This Friday, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the country’s disease prevention and control agency, responsible for publishing the list, announced that Brazil and 18 other nations would be considered high-risk areas as of Sunday. .

In addition to Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Romania, Moldova, Kosovo, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Japan, India, Bhutan, Nepal, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Maldives made the list. In total, 155 countries are now considered high-risk areas by the German government, or about three-quarters of all countries in the world.

The status of a high-risk area does not mean that tourist travel is prohibited, but it does imply a recommendation by the German Foreign Ministry that unnecessary tourist travel to these countries be avoided.

entry rules

According to the website of the German Embassy in Brazil, the following groups of people can currently enter Germany:

– German citizens and their family members of the so-called “family nucleus” (spouse, unmarried minor children, parents of minor children);

– EU citizens and citizens of Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Norway and Iceland and their family members from the so-called “core family” (spouse, unmarried minor children, parents of minor children);

– Third-country nationals with a long-term right of residence in an EU or Schengen State and members of their family from the so-called “nucleus”;

– Persons fully vaccinated with an immunizer approved by Germany. The following vaccines are accepted: Pfizer-Biontech, Janssen (Johnson&Johnson), Moderna and AstraZeneca. The country also accepts the so-called cross-vaccination, in which the person takes AstraZeneca in the first dose, and Pfizer-Biontech or Moderna (not yet applied in Brazil) in the second dose. Immunization is considered complete only 14 days after the second or single dose of Janssen. For entry, an EU Covid digital certificate or comparable proof of vaccination, digital or on paper, in German, English, French, Italian or Spanish, must be presented. The German Embassy recalls on its website that the Coronavac vaccine is not yet recognized in Germany;

– People who have an important reason to travel, specifically: a) with an essential reason for entry; b) certain business travelers, fair visitors or exhibitors and congress participants; c) unmarried partners in certain cases.

If the person falls into one of the above groups, but does not have a complete vaccination with an immunizer recognized in Germany, he must present one of the following proofs:

Proof via negative test: if you are not vaccinated or have been vaccinated with an immunizer not recognized in Germany, such as Coronavac, you must present a negative covid-19 test upon entry. This can be a PCR test (collection of material must have taken place no more than 48 hours before departure) or an antigen test (collected no more than 48 hours before entry into the European country).

Children under the age of six are exempt from the obligation to provide proof. Due to the special vaccination situation for young people, persons under the age of six – who are accompanied by at least one fully vaccinated parent – can enter Germany even if they have not yet been vaccinated.

First and second degree relatives of third-country nationals with the right to reside in Germany can enter the European country when there is an important reason, such as births, marriages or funerals. Travelers are asked to carry proof of need to enter Germany for family reasons (copy of grandchild’s birth certificate, wedding invitation, death certificate).

More information about the rules for entry into Germany can be found on the website of the German Embassy in Brazil.