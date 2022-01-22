Global Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G appears in certifications with Snapdragon 690, 120 Hz display and more

The next week should be quite busy for Redmi, as the company will finally introduce the world to the global Redmi Note 11 lineup. Today (21), documents published by TENAA and FCC indicate that the global Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G should really come out of the box with Qualcomm’s SoC.
According to TENAA, the 2201116SC model is ready to be launched, while the US FCC lists the same device with two important highlights: support for NFC and MIUI 13.
A short time later, the leaker WhyLab managed to confirm that this model in question could be the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and TENAA indicates that the processor chosen by the manufacturer is the Snapdragon 690.
The chipset is one of the latest from Qualcomm and manages to guarantee the 5G connection.
Other specifications that appear in the certification channels indicate that the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G should have a display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a 64 MP main camera aligned with an ultrawide of 8 MP, a macro of 2 MP and a depth of more than 2 MP.
The smartphone also has a fingerprint reader, Bluetooth 5.1 and WiFi 6.
To power the whole set, there is a battery of 5,000mAh with 67W fast charging support, and the use of MIUI 13 can also indicate the presence of native Android 12. In any case, these details can only be confirmed next Wednesday, the 26th.