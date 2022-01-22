Global Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G appears in certifications with Snapdragon 690, 120 Hz display and more

The next week should be quite busy for Redmi, as the company will finally introduce the world to the global Redmi Note 11 lineup. Today (21), documents published by TENAA and FCC indicate that the global Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G should really come out of the box with Qualcomm’s SoC.

According to TENAA, the 2201116SC model is ready to be launched, while the US FCC lists the same device with two important highlights: support for NFC and MIUI 13.

A short time later, the leaker WhyLab managed to confirm that this model in question could be the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and TENAA indicates that the processor chosen by the manufacturer is the Snapdragon 690.