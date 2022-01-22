God of War: modders are already having the party on PC

God of War barely arrived at PRAÇA and modders are already mobilizing to create all kinds of modifications for the game starring Kratos and Atreus.

Released a week ago for computers, GoW is already Sony’s biggest release on Steam — and that popularity should also be reflected in the creation and release of mods.

So far, we were already aware of a very useful modification, capable of expanding the player’s field of vision, and a very funny one that turned Kratos’ head into a huge eyeball (and that even caught the attention of the director of title art).

But we also know that new file changes not only do they keep popping up, they should keep popping up here and there in the coming weeks, months, even years. While this happens, we’ll be compiling the mods around here.

Below you can check some of them, selected and published by the Speclizer profile on Twitter, specialized in modification and exploration of game files.

Below, for example, we can see a big-headed Kratos, next to his son, facing Baldur.

We already knew that the God of War doesn’t jump arm in the gym, but I think “something is not right” in the protagonist’s anatomy in the following mod…

I don’t even know what to say about this modification that “considerably” increases the size of the game’s hero’s eyes and mouth.

And, of course, let’s remember the day Kratos played at being BBB’s mascot:

Until then exclusive to PlayStation, God of War arrived on computers on January 14 this year.