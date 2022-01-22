Government is ready to resume economic measures in case of a new wave of Covid, says Guedes | Economy

Guedes, who spoke during a virtual participation in a panel of the World Economic Forum (WEF), also assessed that inflation will be a problem for Western countries.

“Of course the omicron is still out there, infecting people, it looks like it’s a little less severe, but we’re ready with the protocol if the health crisis gets worse. We’re ready to launch [as medidas] again. All programs were very successful, job preservation, credit, direct transfers”, he declared.

Along with the minister, on the panel, were Kristalina Georvieva, director general of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, among others.

According to Guedes, Brazil is carrying out a program of mass vaccination of the population, so that it would be ready to apply, if necessary, a “third, fourth, fifth dose”.

“We already have agreements with the British (Astrazeneca) and with the Americans, from Pfizer, to produce locally. So we are going to produce locally and export to our neighbors,” he added.

Regarding inflation, which has been advancing worldwide with the rupture of production chains (lack of inputs) and climate crises, which had an impact on the price of food and electricity, Guedes evaluated that it will not be “transitory at all”. .

In the last year, inflation reached the level of 10.06% in Brazil, the highest in five years. For 2022, the financial market forecast is that the IPCA, the official index, is 5.09%.

“I think adverse supply shocks will gradually fade away, but there is no more arbitrage to be exploited by the western side. I think Central Banks are sleeping on the lane. They should be aware, and I think inflation will be an issue.” , a real problem, very early on for the western world. In Brazil, because we had very tragic previous experiences with inflation, we moved fast”, said the minister.

According to him, unlike developed countries, Brazil has already begun to tackle rising inflation by raising the basic interest rate, which rose from 2% to 9.25% per year in 2021.

The minister added that the country has “fiscal and monetary space” to react if a third or fourth wave comes, that is, the possibility of increasing spending and lowering interest rates if necessary.