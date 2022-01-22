Government prepares PEC to lower fuel and energy prices

“We have a PEC that is already being negotiated with the Chamber and the Senate, so that we can have the opportunity to zero taxes on fuel, PIS and Cofins,” Bolsonaro said live.| Photo: Alan Santos/PR

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) confirmed this Thursday (20), that he is preparing a proposal to amend the Constitution (PEC) with the aim of reducing the value of fuel and electricity, items that helped boost inflation in 2021. The idea is that the matter will be presented in the first week of February, when the work of the National Congress returns.

“We have a PEC that is already being negotiated with the House and Senate, so that we can have the opportunity to zero taxes on fuel, PIS and Cofins. So, it is a possibility”, said Bolsonaro in a live held alongside the ministers of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, and of Infrastructure, Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas.

Last year, gasoline accumulated a high of 47.49%, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). Ethanol rose 62.23%, while diesel was 46.04% more expensive, on average. Electricity increased by 21.21%, mainly due to the lack of rain and the consequent need to intensify thermoelectric generation, which is more expensive.

In a reserved character, government sources gave more details to the press. According to the newspaper “O Globo”, there would be two mechanisms to reduce prices. One would authorize the federal government to lower or zero tax rates on gasoline, diesel and energy.

More than that, the PEC would allow for a temporary reduction in taxes without the need for compensation, as determined by the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF). As this is a change in the Constitution, the understanding is that the rules would not apply to the proposal.

On Wednesday (19), in an interview with Jovem Pan radio, Bolsonaro had already said that he intends to change taxation. “Off the air, here, there was talk of a proposal that we could send to Congress that deals with fuel. Yes, there is such a proposal. I don’t want to go into details, it will be presented at the beginning of the year [legislativo]. We seek here to reduce the tax burden. Often forced to find an alternative source, you can’t just reduce it from there, and we’re doing what we can.”

Today, at a reference value of R$6.63 per liter of gasoline, federal taxes correspond to R$0.69, or 10.4%, according to Petrobras. In the case of diesel, for an average price of BRL 5.41, around BRL 0.58 (10.7%) would correspond to taxes to the Federal Government.

By zeroing all federal taxes, there would be a tax waiver of R$ 57 billion, according to the government’s internal estimate. The economic team would have approved the measure, considering that the collection increased in a structural way last year.

The other instrument foreseen in the PEC would be the creation of a financial fund to cushion the pressure generated by a rise in prices. This measure, however, would still be under discussion. A minister accompanying the negotiations told Valor Econômico that the proposal caused a rift in the top government.

The Ministers of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, would be against the idea of ​​creating the fund. On the other hand, the heads of Regional Development, Rogério Marinho, and Work and Welfare, Onyx Lorenzoni, defend the initiative.

The idea of ​​a fuel price stabilization fund has been discussed since the government of Michel Temer (MDB) and is also provided for in a bill that was approved by the Senate Economic Affairs Committee (CAE) at the end of last year.

As in the Senate proposal, authored by Senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE), the government is studying proposing to irrigate the fund with dividends paid by Petrobras to the Union. In the case of the project already in progress, however, other sources of funds are foreseen to the account, including a new tax on the export of crude oil.

Also according to “O Globo”, the construction carried out in the Planalto Palace is for the PEC to be presented by the future senator Alexandre Silveira (PSD-MG), who is an alternate for Antônio Anastasia (PSD-MG), who, in turn, time, he will assume the chair of Minister of the Federal Audit Court (TCU). This is because if it were proposed by Bolsonaro, the text could be seen as a benefit, which is prohibited by the Electoral Law.

According to “Folha de S.Paulo”, the content of the text has already been discussed with the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). A few days ago, the congressman criticized governors who ended the ICMS freeze on fuels and demanded more effort from the Senate in approving a project that changes rules for charging the tax.

To be approved, a PEC needs, after passing through the committees of the two legislative houses, a qualified majority in the plenary sessions, with favorable votes of at least 308 deputies and 49 senators in two voting rounds.