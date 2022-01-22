Government to send pediatric doses to states with low inventories – 01/21/2022

The Ministry of Health announced this Friday (21) the sending of an emergency shipment of vaccines for children to states with stocks below 40,000 doses for application to children.

According to the ministry, twelve states are in this situation: Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Pernambuco, Sergipe, Amapá, Acre, Pará, Roraima, Tocantins, Rio de Janeiro, Paraná and Santa Catarina.

The agency’s executive secretary, Rodrigo Cruz, reported that the emergency shipment will cover a sufficient amount of doses to immunize 10% of the child target audience of each Federation Unit in this situation.

The doses should be sent this weekend. The expectation of the Ministry of Health is that the doses reach the states by Monday.

In a press conference at the portfolio’s headquarters, the executive secretary confirmed the inclusion of the CoronaVac vaccine for children and adolescents aged 6 to 17 years in the National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination Against Covid-19.

The ministry opened negotiations with the Butantan Institute, responsible for producing the immunizer in partnership with Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac. The folder was informed by the institute that there are seven million doses available.

Cruz explained that the agency will consult the states to find out if there is a need to purchase new doses. The ministry has six million doses in stock and the states have another three million. If necessary, the negotiation can proceed.

This calculation also involves the doses of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine. The Ministry of Health has already contracted 20 million doses and has begun to negotiate another 10 million. But CoronaVac may have a preference for having the possibility of delivery in a short time.

“We are discussing the pertinence of receiving this 10 million given that CoronaVac has been approved and it is available more immediately. We can throw 10 million from Pfizer for the future”, explained Cruz.

Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine doses will continue to be distributed to states. A new shipment of 1.2 million doses should arrive next Monday (24th) and another shipment, with the same amount, is scheduled for February 3rd.

self tests

At the press conference, Rodrigo Cruz also commented on the meeting between the Ministry of Health and the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) on self-tests. Yesterday the agency’s board of directors denied the release of the commercialization of tests by laypeople due to the lack of information from the ministry on what the public policy on the subject will be.

Anvisa’s board approved the submission of questions to the folder and a period of 15 days for a new appreciation of the topic. Rodrigo Cruz said that the meeting dealt with topics to enable the standards for self-tests, such as who could buy, how to use it, patient flow, service channels and clarification campaigns.

“We addressed some issues in order to improve the ministry’s documentation and advance in the common objective, which I imagine is the approval of self-tests to support testing. we can formalize a new request for the collegiate board to analyze”, said the executive secretary.