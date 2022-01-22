Group that controls Drogaria São Paulo and Pacheco will become a digital health ecosystem

Since July of last year, when he assumed the presidency of the DPSP Group (formed by the Pacheco and São Paulo drugstore chains), executive Jonas Laurindvicius is one of the few among the company’s 26,000 employees who have not joined the home office for a single day. Not that the CEO is a workaholic, a pandemic denier, or an anti-vaccine activist. The assiduity to the company’s head office, in Vila Leopoldina, in the capital of São Paulo, is explained by the size and complexity of the mission under its responsibility: launching a healthcare marketplace with investments of more than half a billion reais. Called Viva Saúde, the digital platform was born this week with the proposal to unite doctors, laboratories, hospitals, health plans and customers in a single digital environment, especially the 75% of Brazilians who do not have private insurance. The goal is to plug 150,000 doctors into the platform in five years — which represents 30% of the 500,000 professionals in the country — and reach 10 million customers.

Inspired by a model similar to that of open banking, the open platform will allow, for example, anyone – customer or not – to make teleconsultations, schedule exams, compare prices of health products, create a single electronic medical record and receive information about your interest. On the other hand, companies may have access (if authorized by customers) to the entire history of exams, diseases, vaccines and products associated with the person’s lifestyle. With this, it is expected that each company that integrates the DPSP superapp ecosystem will offer more customized items and services. “It is an unprecedented business model in the country, with immense potential to democratize access to health and relieve hospitals, laboratories and medical offices”, said Laurindvicius to DINHEIRO.

The company’s new strategy, which ended 2021 with an estimated turnover of R$ 12 billion, up 13% over the previous year (the consolidated balance sheet will be released in March), practically redefines the group’s business model. All of the company’s 1,393 units (867 under the Drogaria São Paulo brand and 526 under the Pacheco brand) will gradually become virtual stores. If you buy online, you can pick it up at the store. Whoever is in the store will have access to all the stock in the distribution centers through the superapp, with an integrated machine learning and Artificial Intelligence system. The technological leap gained momentum with the acquisition of the startup Ti. Saúde, based in Porto Digital do Recife. The value of the acquisition was not disclosed. With more technology embedded in its system, the company claims that it will be able to improve its entire logistics structure and will be able to guarantee 70% of deliveries within four hours.

Drugstores will also be equipped with pharmaceutical service rooms, with devices that will allow remote consultations or the application of vaccines. This format, similar to that of a conventional medical office, has been tested since 2020, when 180 units were adapted to have these rooms. Last year, this total increased to 263 stores. “Offering services in an omnichannel format, and not just selling medicine, is our formula to encourage customer loyalty to our brands and increase profitability,” said Laurindvicius. “We want to get out of the over-the-counter discount war.”

The DPSP offensive is a way to reduce the distance between the company and the segment leader, Raia Drogasil (RD). The competitor has almost 2 thousand stores and ended 2020 (last available data) with revenue of R$ 18.3 billion, up 15.6%. Like DPSP, the company has exponentially intensified its digitization, especially after the pandemic. “The process of transforming pharmacies into wellness centers, which had been taking place before the pandemic, was accelerated in a scenario of search for more health”, said retail consultant Marco Quintarelli, professor at FGV-RJ and director of the Associação Brazilian Company of Private Labels and Outsourcing (Abmapro). “Consumers, in general, want to solve all their problems in one place. The network that offers the best service experience will come out ahead of the competition.”

HEATED MARKET The effort of pharmacy and drugstore chains to improve the customer experience does not mean that companies began to fall in love with consumers. The demand for medicines, vitamins and Covid tests since the beginning of the pandemic has boosted the billing of pharmacies and intensified competition between them. In 2020, retail pharmaceuticals recorded a growth in sales of 15.6%, according to data released by multinational research firm IQVIA. According to the most recent figures, sales totaled BRL 139.3 billion in 2020, against BRL 120.5 billion in the previous year, before the pandemic.

The greater movement in physical stores also helped to proliferate sales through e-commerce. Last year, DPSP’s digital channels increased sales by 400% compared to 2020, and now account for 10% of the group’s revenue. “There is no longer any competition between physical and digital operations. Within the figital concept, one format will complement the other, and both will be fed back by an open, scalable and 100% cloud platform”, said the CEO.

DPSP’s good performance in digital retail has been well above the industry average. Last year, due to the increase in Covid-19 cases and the explosion of new influenza infections in Brazil, e-commerce revenue from sales of medicines over the internet increased by 86.9% compared to the previous year, according to a survey. of Neotrust, the company responsible for monitoring more than 85% of Brazilian e-commerce and belonging to T.group.

In the comparison between 2020 and 2019, revenue growth in online sales of medicines reached 102%, proving the change in the population’s purchasing habits. In the same period, the general sales of the health segment increased by 60% compared to 2020. Among the medicines, the highlight was Tamiflu, a medicine indicated for the treatment of flu, which reached a sales peak in December 2021, and in January 2022 it has sold more than all the months of last year.

The digital drug retail revolution is just beginning. Abrafarma, the association that represents the sector, projects that 50% of the net sales will come from digital channels within the next five years, without prejudice to the performance of physical stores. As technology has not yet invented a vaccine or virtual injection and has not replaced the experience of face-to-face interaction, the plan to unite the physical and digital should have a long life, at least in pharmacies.