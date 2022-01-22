Guedes assured that Brazil is ready to vaccinate up to “fifth dose”

posted on 01/21/2022 13:38 / updated on 01/21/2022 16:24

In the live promoted by the World Economic Forum, this Friday (21/1), the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said that Brazil “is ready to vaccinate en masse, with the third, fourth and fifth doses”.

The minister also highlighted at the event that the country has already vaccinated, against covid-19, “95% of the adult population”. “We have two doses available for the entire population,” he added.

In the assessment of the head of the Ministry of Economy, even though the omicron is spreading, the variant is “less severe”. Guedes also stressed that Brazil has a “protocol ready, in case the health crisis worsens”.

According to him, the actions guarantee the launch of programs for the preservation of jobs, credit and direct transfer of resources.

Guedes also recalled that Brazil has agreements for the production of doses of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines. The minister stated that the country is even “exporting to neighboring countries”.

