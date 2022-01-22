Health recognizes SP opinion that vaccine did not give a reaction in child

posted on 01/21/2022 19:11 / updated on 01/21/2022 22:38



After a visit by ministers Marcelo Queiroga (Health) and Damares Alves (Women, Family and Human Rights) to the child from Lençóis Paulista (SP) who suffered a cardiac arrest the day he received the first dose of the vaccine against covid-19, the Ministry of Health released a note noting that the post-vaccination adverse event was ruled out, as confirmed by an analysis by the government of São Paulo.

The ministry released a note stating that it had been notified of the case “and followed the investigation conducted by the Secretary of Health of São Paulo. The conclusive opinion, already released by the state, was that there is no causal relationship between vaccination and the clinical picture presented, therefore, the post-vaccination adverse event was ruled out”. However, despite highlighting in its position that “the adverse event-post-vaccination was discarded”, the ministry says that the finding is not from the folder itself, but from the São Paulo agency. “The one who confirmed it was SES/SP [Secretaria Estadual de Saúde de São Paulo]”.

The investigation of the case was conducted jointly by the Immunization Division of the state and the Epidemiological Surveillance Groups of Botucatu and Bauru, in addition to the municipality of Lençóis Paulista. The 10-year-old girl received the Pfizer immunizer as indicated for her age group. Hours later, the child began to show symptoms that progressed to cardiac arrest. According to the investigation, there was a short interval between immunization and the onset of symptoms, which would not support the hypothesis of myocarditis triggered by vaccination,

The ministers’ visit to Botucatu, the city where the child is hospitalized, was criticized on social media. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) also called the family. For netizens, the move was an attempt to politically exploit the episode. Opponents of the Government recalled that none of the ministers visited families of children who were killed by the coronavirus.

“They went on an anti-vaccination political campaign. They are soulless people, incapable of loving others. They are rooting for death to question science,” wrote congressman Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP) on Twitter.

After the visit, Damares published, on a social network, that he had a meeting with the child “hospitalized after suspected cardiac arrest on the same day he received the Covid vaccine”. The minister’s publication ignored that the relationship with the vaccine had already been ruled out, even after the São Paulo government had concluded that the reaction was linked to a rare congenital disease of the patient.

I just landed at Air Base. I was in Botucatu / SP this afternoon with the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, visiting the family and the girl from Lençóis Paulista, hospitalized after suspected cardiac arrest on the same day she received the Covid vaccine. — Damares Alves (@DamaresAlves) January 21, 2022

“If they were just embarrassed, it would be fine, since it’s routine for them! But creating Fake News about vaccine remains a cruelty without measure, costs lives! Hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 have not yet ended because of this government,” said Senator Randolfe Rodrigues, referring to Damares’ post.

