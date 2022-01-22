Health technical note says chloroquine is effective and vaccines are not

After disapproving a study that rejects the use of the Covid kit, the Ministry of Health released, this Friday (21/1), a technical note with a list of justifications for vetoing the opinion.

In an excerpt from the document, the folder states that there is effectiveness and safety in the use of hydroxychloroquine in the treatment against Covid-19. The drug is considered ineffective by scientific societies.

In the same excerpt, the note points out that there is no effectiveness and safety in the use of vaccines against Covid-19. However, data from the Ministry of Health itself point out that the number of deaths, cases and hospitalizations by Covid had a drastic drop after the beginning of the vaccination campaign in Brazil.

The information was disclosed in a table. In the document, the Ministry of Health argues that researchers from the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies to the Unified Health System (Conitec) did not assess the drugs in question with symmetry.

According to the technical note, the evaluation had “low methodological rigor” to analyze the use of “potentially risky interventions”, and “high rigor” to analyze the use of hydroxychloroquine.

See the table published in the technical note:

In the text, the Ministry of Health even states that there is “safety demonstrated in the literature” on the use of hydroxychloroquine.

“It is inferred that the requirement with technologies such as hydroxychloroquine underwent more rigorous evaluation than that made with different technologies. […] It is concluded that there is an asymmetry of criteria according to the technology evaluated, in addition to methodological conceptions that are not compatible with the intention to establish general guidelines”, the document states.

Veto to technical studies

The Secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs of the Ministry of Health, Hélio Angotti Neto, rejected all the protocols prepared by the Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies to SUS (Conitec) on the treatment of Covid-19.

Among the vetoed documents is the study Brazilian Guidelines for Outpatient Drug Treatment of the Patient with Covid, which rejects the use of the so-called Covid kit in patients who are undergoing outpatient treatment.

Among them, Angotti cites the “respect for professional autonomy” and the “need not to miss the opportunity to save lives”. The secretary also accused the elaboration of the studies of following a “possible bias in the selection of studies and guidelines”.

In practice, the Ministry of Health ignores the guidelines of the technical group on not using medicines without proven scientific efficacy for the treatment of Covid-19. These drugs are not part of the list of drugs of the Unified Health System (SUS). However, by vetoing the guidelines, the government leaves the choice open to health professionals.

Angotti is one of those framed by the Covid CPI, of the Federal Senate, for an epidemic resulting in death (article 267 of the Penal Code). He was targeted by the commission for being one of the advocates of the so-called “early treatment”.