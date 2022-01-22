Here are the levels to watch out for as Bitcoin struggles to avoid a repeat of $30K in July

Bitcoin (BTC) may continue to decline in the short term now that the $40,000 support is gone, new analysis warns.

In his latest market update on Friday, Decentrader analyst Filbfilb raised concerns that the day’s $290 million in liquidations were not enough to prevent a further drop.

Next stop: $33,000 if leverage unwinds

After reversing from $38,250 overnight, the BTC/USD pair looked decidedly unhealthy at the time of writing, placing new lows ahead of the Wall Street open.

Cross-crypto liquidations topped $720 million on the day, but for Filbfilb, this is historically a meager count, and with liquidity likely concentrated below $38,000, the chances of a cascade being triggered are obvious.

“Settlements since the push below $40K have been low so far, barely registering on the chart in the grand scheme of things. At the same time, funding remains relatively stable, which means the bears are beating margin traders who are almost all submerged,” he wrote.

“We are talking about liquidity that has probably been below $38K for some time now.”

If the spot price starts to undo leveraged positions, the next stop for “relief” will be $33,000. The update continued:

“If the $38K level is lost with some increased momentum, we expect a similar liquidation event to that of Dec 4, 2021 and a move to $33K in the first instance, possibly marking the 100-week moving average, at about $31,500, but $33,000 is also a potential level for some relief.”

That result would put Bitcoin on track for a copycat finish of July, the month it put a floor just below $30,000 — close to its 2021 opening price — before rebounding.

BTC/USD annotated chart showing liquidity in blue (screenshot). Source: Decentralizer

Daily close above $40,000 needed for recovery

In the meantime, to secure more upside, things would need to change significantly.

An increase would have to be accompanied by negative funding rates, showing that top sellers were skeptical of the staying power of a recovery. The ratio of long and short positions should also gradually decrease, Filfilb argued.

A daily close above $40,000, he concluded, would somehow allow for this scenario.

At the time of writing, the BTC/USD pair has circled $37,900 on increasing volatility once again, data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed.