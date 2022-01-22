Highlight of Palmeiras draws Florentino’s attention and Real enters the dispute for the player

Endrick is only 15 years old, but he is already considered one of the biggest promises of the Palmeiras base. The boy has been standing out in the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior and consequently drawing the attention of several other teams, among them, a European giant: Real Madrid by Carlo Ancelotti.

The Spanish Club has a policy of betting on young players, an example of this is the Brazilian Vinícius Jr, who is only 21 years old, he arrived in the main team at 18 and it worked, he has been one of the most important players alongside Benzema and co. In addition to Endrick, the Merengue team also has other names on their radar.

Leicester defender Fofona, Monaco and Borussia Dortmund midfielders Tchouameni and Belligham respectively, Ajax midfielder Gravenberch and Bayern Leverkuse forward Wirtz. According to the newspaper Marca, Real has already kicked off the hiring of the Brazilian jewel, but in the case of Endrick, Barcelona have also shown interest in the athlete.

The search for young players on the part of Madrid, is due to a concern to find an ideal replacement for midfielder Casemiro. Currently, Camaviga is the ideal name present in the squad, but he is still being adapted to the position. Tchouameni is one of the names quoted to take the Brazilian’s spot in the future.