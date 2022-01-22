How long do the symptoms caused by Ômicron last?

The Ômicron variant continues to spread across the country, contaminating even people who have had covid-19 before. Experts have already realized that this new strain differs in many ways from the previous ones, including symptoms. What many people have been asking themselves now is how long do they last.

In a recent article for Johns Hopkins Medicine, Infectious Disease Epidemiology expert Lisa Maragakis said that Omicron symptoms last for different lengths of time for different people, as do other variants.

It will depend on many factors such as age, vaccination status, general health and rest while you are sick.

“Those with a mild case of covid-19 usually recover within one to two weeks,” Maragakis wrote.

Credit: Nopparit/istockDuration of Omicron symptoms varies from person to person.

On the other hand, according to the expert, for severe cases of Omicron infection, the recovery time can take six weeks or more, and there can be lasting damage to the heart, kidneys, lungs and brain.

When do Omicron symptoms appear?

A recent study done in Norway by the Norwegian Institute of Public Health and the microbiology department at Oslo University Hospital in Oslo looked at how quickly the Omicron variant can spread between people, using a Christmas party as an example.

The study found that there is an average window of three days between exposure and manifestation of symptoms of the Omicron variant.

Credit: CarmenMurillo/istockFatigue, headache and runny nose are some of the symptoms of Omicron

The most common early symptoms are a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing and a sore throat, according to a UK survey.

These symptoms often feel like a cold, but there can also be coughing and flu-like symptoms, including fever and body aches.

The loss of taste and smell, which was once quite common, has been shown to be much less common with Ômicron. With other variants of the coronavirus, this problem persisted for weeks or even months.

What to do when symptoms appear?

Guidance for those who have been exposed to Covid-19 is to self-quarantine and stay away from others to prevent the virus from spreading. It is also important to get tested as soon as the first symptoms appear.