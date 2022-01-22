How shelters for refugees from Venezuela in Roraima fight against Covid-19 | Roraima

When the new coronavirus arrived in Brazil in February 2020, teams working at shelters for Venezuelan refugees and asylum seekers in Roraima were faced with enormous concern: How can we guarantee the health of hundreds of people who live together in the same space in the face of a disease as contagious as Covid-19?

The mission was not easy. The coronavirus is transmitted through the air, and at the beginning of the pandemic, very little was known about the behavior of the pathogen. Now, with vaccines available, there is work to encourage immunization among migrants — who are also entitled to take the same immunizations as Brazilians.

Migrants wait at the Operation Acolhida's Screening Post in Boa Vista in front of a sign with the Venezuelan flag and the phrase, in Spanish: 'Don't let an irresponsible attitude in the present bring sadness and suffering in the future. Get vaccinated, you and your children!' — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1

At 71 years old and a former smoker, Eufrosina Guaza knew that she was among the most vulnerable groups to Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Born in Colombia but based in Venezuela since the 1970s, the elderly woman took both doses of the vaccine in the first half of 2021 and still follows precautionary measures to avoid contagion.

“Only when I’m at home, I take off the mask. And if I go to the streets, I put two. And I take gel alcohol all the time. And thank God, so far, nothing has happened to me”, says Eufrosina.

Eufrosina Guaza, 71, says that she only wears a mask when she is alone in her home in the Operation Acolhida shelter in Boa Vista — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1

Awareness about the use of the mask, by the way, is an additional puzzle because the entire shelters are, after all, the home of these migrants. Each family has access to a small unit, supplied with solar energy. But, not infrequently, spend most of their time in common areas, outside.

Thus, there are key moments when a more rigorous protocol is instituted: masks are mandatory for sheltered people to help themselves with meals. In addition, they must respect a line and avoid large agglomerations at the time of food. Hand washing is mandatory when Venezuelans return from the streets.

“One point was communication with the community. We work exhaustively to bring correct and reliable information, mainly on preventive measures”, says Leila Rafael da Silva, protection assistant at the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

A poster on a wall at the Operation Acolhida's Screening Center points out the mandatory use of masks on site — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1

Grief, Worry and Work

Even with the care and the insistent awareness of the risks of Covid-19, the coronavirus entered the shelters of Operação Acolhida in Roraima — especially in the most serious moments of the pandemic across the country.

According to the UNHCR, 14 Venezuelans sheltering in the state had died from Covid-19 by the end of 2021. And more than 800 were quarantined, isolated in special areas of the shelters, because they showed symptoms of the disease.

There was also concern about the family members who stayed in Venezuela. “Mainly because of the deterioration of Venezuelan health services. During the pandemic, it got even worse”, points out Leila da Silva, from UNHCR.

Operation Acolhida refugee shelter in Boa Vista, Roraima — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1

As Venezuelans often work in Boa Vista in essentially face-to-face professions, it was very difficult to prevent them from contracting the virus during the moments of greatest contagion in the capital of Roraima.

“It was very sad, people went out to work and came back infected,” says Yohana Tovar, 40. She, her husband and the four children who accompany her at the shelter did not catch Covid. “Thank God we spent all this time well.”

Yohana Tovar, 40, and the family sheltered by Operation Acolhida after they arrived from Venezuela — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1

“We had visits and conversations about prevention, they gave us a kit with alcohol gel, soap and all that. And, well, we were able to spend the whole pandemic well, thank God, and healthy.”

The work, in fact, was a way found by volunteers and civil society representatives in the shelters to encourage Venezuelans to act proactively in the fight against the coronavirus.

Venezuelan children play in an Operation Acolhida shelter in Boa Vista — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1

Vanessa Epifânia, from the Fraternidade Sem Fronteiras project, made masks inside the place where there was already a sewing workshop. “We also wanted be an answer to this situation in our shelter, so we started making the masks”, he says.

“We did this so the community could understand that, yes, there was an imminent danger. But that we should not only follow the protocols, but also take care of the community itself.”

Masks made by Venezuelans in a workshop were a way to raise awareness of coronavirus prevention measures — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1

There was celebration in the shelters when, in January 2021, vaccination against Covid-19 began across the country. Although at a very slow initial pace and with doses restricted to priority groups, it was the beginning of hope in overcoming the pandemic.

“The first people vaccinated were the elderly. It was a party day for everyone. There was a man who cried, and we cried”, says Leila da Silva, from UNHCR.

It was necessary, therefore, a very intense work to make the sheltered aware of the importance of vaccination. It was no easy task. False information arrived all the time, and it was the professionals and volunteers who had to explain why it was worth keeping up to date with immunizations.

The movement of Venezuelans is intense in front of the Operation Acolhida's Screening Center in Boa Vista — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1

It worked, at least in part. According to UNHCR data from early December, 59.15% of those sheltered had complete immunization against Covid-19. There are a lot of people missing, it is true, but the data is above the percentage of the state of Roraima, where not even 40% of the population had completed the vaccination schedule until December 10, 2021.

One detail, however, helped convince many of the families: upon arriving in Brazil, most Venezuelan migrants must take the MMR vaccine — which protects against mumps, rubella and measles. And parents are also advised to vaccinate children against other diseases before placing them in schools.

As a mother who vaccinated her children, Yohana Tovar praised this care. “Everything has a control with vaccines. Everything is taken care of as it should be,” he says.

A Venezuelan boy smiles while playing in a shelter for Operation Acolhida in Boa Vista — Photo: Fábio Tito/g1