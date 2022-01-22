How to put 4 photos together in Instagram story | Social networks

Putting four photos together in an Instagram story is easy. For this, the user can resort to the Layout option, which automatically divides the screen of the story into four equal fields, to which it is possible to add files from the gallery or photos captured on the spot.
- How to get Instagram followers for free? Eight tips that can help
Another option is to use the image sticker, which allows you to add superimposed photos to the original story. Check out, below, how to put four photos together on Instagram in two different ways.
See how to post 4 photos in the Instagram story natively — Photo: Helito Beggiora/TechTudo
I can’t log into Instagram anymore: what to do? Ask questions on the TechTudo Forum
Want to buy cell phone, TV and other products at a discount? Discover Compare TechTudo
How to put four photos in Instagram story with Layout function
Step 1. Open the Instagram Stories camera and select the “Layout” option in the side menu. Note that the screen will automatically be divided into four spaces;
How to put 4 photos on Instagram: activating Layout mode in Stories — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 2. Capture the first photo or tap the picture icon to choose an image from the gallery;
How to put 4 photos in the Instagram story: adding images from the gallery in Layout mode — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 3. The photo will be added to the first frame and you can adjust it by pinching it;
It is possible to adjust the image size to the layout mode frame — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 4. Repeat the procedure until completing the frames with the four photos. At the end, tap the check icon “✓”. Then edit the story however you like and post it to your story.
How to put 4 photos on Instagram: finishing editing with Layout mode and publishing story — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
How to put four photos in Instagram story with the image sticker
Step 1. Capture a story as you wish and tap the sticker icon on the top menu;
Adding a picture sticker to a story on Instagram — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 2. Select the image sticker and choose a photo from the phone’s gallery;
Using a picture sticker to place four photos in Instagram Stories — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 3. A sticker with the photo will be immediately added over the first image. Move it as you like around the screen and tap on the figure to change its format;
Instagram allows you to scale and move the sticker as you want across the screen — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Step 4. Repeat the procedure to add four photos to the story. At the end, edit the story as you wish and publish the content.
Publishing content after placing 4 photos in the Instagram story with the image sticker — Photo: Reproduction/Rodrigo Fernandes
Ready. Now that you know how to post 4 photos together on Instagram, take advantage of the tip to make montages on the social network.
See too: How to unfollow profiles you rarely interact with on Instagram
Instagram: how to unfollow profiles you barely interact with