How was Bolsonaro’s meeting with Naiara Azevedo and others

Naiara Azevedo may be competing for the “BBB 22” award today, but a year ago she had another type of commitment: in January 2021, the singer had a meeting with President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and other artists at a steakhouse in Brasília. . Today, on the reality show, she said that she participated in the event “as a citizen”.

According to the singer’s advice, the meeting was about the difficulties of the entertainment sector during the pandemic. However, in his speech, the president attacked the press, mocked the Executive’s spending on condensed milk and was applauded by those present.

“Go to the f*** who gave birth to him. Fuck press this one. It’s to shove that can of condensed milk up your ass, not you, you from the press,” Bolsonaro said into the microphone. The speech was met with laughter from the guests.

In addition to Naiara Azevedo, there were names such as Sorocaba (from the duo Fernando & Sorocaba), the singer Netinho (who this week announced his pre-candidacy for federal deputy), Rick (from the duo Rick & Renner), Neymar’s father, Amado Batista and Diego (from the duo Diego & Arnaldo).

“On January 27th, singer Naiara Azevedo was invited, along with other artists, to participate in a meeting in Brasília/DF, to discuss with Federal Government agents a solution for the entertainment sector, which has been suffering too much from the consequences. of the pandemic. Stressing that the meeting is not support for political parties, but a struggle for the class”, said Naiara Azevedo’s team at the time.

“The sector was one of the first to stop working and, if nothing is done, it will be one of the last to return to its activities. This was the sole purpose of singer Naiara Azevedo’s trip to Brasilia, in defense of the artistic class and all who make art and culture in our country. Naiara Azevedo wants the vaccine to reach all Brazilian families soon, so that life returns to normal and that events can happen again, bringing hope and joy to all our people.”

One of the images that circulated the internet was published by Federal Deputy Daniel Freitas (PSL). In the image, the singer appeared without a mask alongside the politician, from Sorocaba and also the actor and Special Secretary for Culture, Mario Frias.