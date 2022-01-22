Hybrid work preferred by 48% of companies in 2022, says survey | work and career

The need for social distancing with the pandemic ended up consolidating the hybrid work model (alternating between face-to-face and remote work) among companies. According to the 18th edition of the Robert Half Confidence Index, the model will be used this year by 48% of the companies interviewed.

The poll takes into account responses from 387 recruiters, collected between November 3 and 30, 2021.

The survey also shows that 38% of companies should return to the 100% face-to-face model, while only 3% should remain in the 100% home office model. In the survey, 11% of respondents said they still did not have the model defined for 2022. In June, this index was 58.1%.

Among companies that have already defined the hybrid working model for 2022, most opted for a greater balance between home and office, with 30% of them requiring workers to be in the office three times a week, and 28%, twice a week. week. Only 4% defined the office as a place of work in four days, and 6% are expected to attend only once a week.

People have realized that their productivity does not depend on the physical presence in the offices, and they are rethinking the need to face certain discomforts on a daily basis

Challenges for returning to the office

The survey also heard 387 employed professionals about the biggest challenges they must face when returning to the office. Of this group, 66% pointed to wear and tear with displacements; 55% indicated the difficulty of readjusting a routine that had already been defined with remote work; and 43% are still uncomfortable with exposure to crowds in meetings and shared spaces.

The concern with maintaining the level of productivity and the loss of living with family members were also mentioned, with 35% and 24% of the mentions, respectively.

“Many people have realized that their productivity does not depend on being physically present in the offices, and they are rethinking the need to face certain discomforts on a daily basis. Companies that have this possibility, but that do not adapt to it, need to keep in mind that they will renounce hiring good professionals, in addition to having more difficulty attracting the best talents in the market”, says Fernando Mantovani, director general of Robert Half to South America.

49% intend to seek new opportunities

The 18th edition of the Robert Half Confidence Index also shows that 49% of employees intend to seek new opportunities in 2022. Asked about the motivation for change, 61% intend to change companies but want to stay in the same area. The other 39% said they were interested in a new area of ​​activity, change of segment or profession.

The survey surveyed 1,161 professionals between November 3 and 30, 2021.

“In this scenario, we can work with two hypotheses. Both from a positive movement, which is divided between the search for a change of job and the will to undertake, and in the opposite perspective, in which giving up can be linked to dissatisfaction with the current job, given that the pandemic has brought greater psychological pressure on people. professional life”, says Fernando Mantovani.

In both cases, the search for professionals occurs primarily from the perspective of higher remuneration. This is what 37% among those who want to change companies indicated, and 31% among those who want a career change.

Those looking for a new career in 2022 still mentioned the desire to innovate or learn something new as the main reasons (19%); the search for personal fulfillment (17%) and the expectation of a better quality of life (12%).

Dismissal requests from qualified professionals

The 18th edition of the Robert Half Confidence Index also shows, based on the analysis of the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged), that 51% of the dismissals of qualified professionals in the third quarter occurred at the request of qualified employees, that is, people over 25 years, who have completed higher education and work in the private job market.

According to Mantovani, this percentage has been growing quarter by quarter, indicating an important movement of professionals in search of opportunities more aligned with their profile and moment of life.

Mantovani observes that, in order to remain attractive and competitive in this scenario, companies must invest in clear work policies, transparency of leadership and a good package of benefits and remuneration, in line with the market.