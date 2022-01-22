After the immunity test for the participants of the BBB 22 Cabin, which took place this Thursday, January 20, Rodrigo called vinicius for an honest conversation. The brother vented to the cearense about feeling that he treats him differently and Vyni justified himself.

“If you ask me, ‘who have you gotten along with best so far?’. It was the girls and you. It’s just like this… I don’t know what you bring out, that I feel you with a fear of me, impressive. You can see it in your eyes… You deviated look at me”, declared Rodrigo.

“I’m a guy who saw in you a little bit of low self esteem. I want you to empower yourself because you are this fantastic guy. I’m this guy who likes you and wants you to see the way you are. Of course, we have our jokes, but sometimes they are a little strong words, like ‘mean’, ‘intimidation’… It hurts me. That’s not what I want to be for you,” he explained.

Despite the brother’s feelings, Vyni stated that she has nothing against him. Rodrigo still asked Vyni to treat him the same way he treats the other men in the house.

