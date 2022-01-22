Ibovespa operates with a slight decline this morning; Inter is a negative highlight By Investing.com



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – After a few days up, the trade was down 0.34% to 108,736 points at 10:29 am. Banco Inter (SA:), Unidas (SA:) and IRB Brasil (SA:) lead this morning’s lows, while Via (SA:), B3 (SA:) and Santander Brasil (SA:) are the positive highlights of the index. .

Check out the corporate news of the day.

Eletrobras (SA:) – Eletrobras has scheduled the Extraordinary General Meeting (AGE) for February 22, which will enable the privatization of the company, separating the assets that will not be subject to the capitalization scheduled to take place in the second quarter of this year. The company noted that the operation on B3, however, still depends on the approval of the Federal Audit Court (TCU). The shares advanced 0.49%, at R$ 32.83.

Free Market (NASDAQ:) – Mercado Livre announced that it bought a stake in 2TM, the parent company of Mercado , and blockchain platform Paxos, without disclosing the amounts. BDRs fell 0.10% to R$49.05.

XP (SA:) – XP announced this Friday (21) the creation of an investment brokerage with the offices of independent agents BRA Investimentos and BS Investimentos. BRA Investimentos and BS Investimentos have, together, R$ 5 billion in custody and 90 thousand clients. The new brokerage is expected to start operating next year. XP’s BDRs dropped 1.44%, at R$163.

Lojas Americanas (SA:) (SA:) – As of next Monday, the 24th, Lojas Americanas shares will no longer be traded on the B3 trading floor. Today will be your last trading day. This is due to the process of incorporation of Lojas Americanas SA into Americanas SA (SA:), approved on December 10th. The PN shares of Lojas Americanas advanced 0.62%, at R$6.46, while those of Americanas gained 0.35%, at R$34.30.

Hapvida (SA:) and Intermédica (SA:) – The closing of the merger between Hapvida and Intermédica should take place on February 11, when Intermédica’s shares will no longer be traded on B3. Each Intermédica shareholder will receive, on February 16, 5.2436 Hapvida shares per share, and on March 29, shareholders will receive the cash portion in the amount of R$ 5.1260 per share.

In addition, Intermédica’s Board of Directors approved the distribution of an extraordinary dividend of R$1 billion, equivalent to R$1.6130 per share, to be paid until March 29. Hapvida’s assets rose 0.27% to R$11.23, while Intermédica’s rose 0.06% to R$65.33.

Oncoclinics (SA:) – Through its subsidiary Idengene Medicina Diagnósticos, Oncoclínicas purchased the entire Microimaging Pathology and Cytopathology Laboratory for R$8 million. Shares fell 0.59% to R$10.06.

Ambipar (SA:)- Ambipar informed that Disal, one of the group’s companies, announced the start of construction of the GIRI Project, located in the city of Santiago, Chile. GIRI will be a classification, pre-treatment and preparation plant for recycling and recovery of waste with a capacity of 60,000 tons per year, with potential net sales of US$ 8 million and a potential Ebitda margin of 70% per year. The total investment for the Project will be approximately US$ 18 million and the start-up is scheduled for the first quarter of 2023. Assets fall 1.55%, to R$ 35.54.

Lojas Renner (SA:) – Lojas Renner announced a buyback program for up to 18 million shares, equivalent to 1.8% of outstanding shares. The shares fell 1.88%, at R$ 25.65.

CVC (SA:) – CVC said its confirmed bookings totaled around R$3 billion in 4Q21, up 64% from the same period last year, according to an operational preview. The increase was 4% compared to the immediately previous quarter, and 41% year-to-date compared to 2020. Shares dropped 1.88%, to R$12.53.