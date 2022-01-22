Ibovespa takes off from abroad with Guedes’ speech, closes practically stable and accumulates a rise of 1.8% in the week

On the day of expiry of options on B3, which adds an extra dose of volatility to trades, the Ibovespa spent the day operating between highs and lows and closed close to stability. With a slight drop of 0.15%, the index closed at 108,941 points, while the New York Stock Exchanges closed sharply lower, ending the week with four consecutive trading sessions of decline.

In today’s session, the index moved R$ 29.7 billion. In the week, the Ibovespa rose 1.8% and in the year, so far, it has advanced 3.92%.

The combination that helped the stock market to rise in recent days was not repeated this Friday. The dollar closed higher and longer interest rates also rose again. Although iron ore rose again, oil returned gains. Vale (VALE3) and Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4), important assets on the Ibovespa, dropped. However, the losses were still quite limited compared to Wall Street.

According to Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos, everything indicates that the Stock Exchange was supported by the speeches of Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, at an event at the World Economic Forum, in Switzerland.

Guedes stated that Brazil “took the lead in raising interest rates”, while other countries are only now beginning to adopt a policy of monetary tightening to contain inflation.

“I understand that the minister’s speech helped support the Ibovespa. The speech is in line with that of the Central Bank, that the adjustment began in 2021 quickly. This should make room at the end of the year to assess a normalization”, says Cruz.

The commercial dollar closed up 0.72%, at R$5.455 on purchase and R$5.455 on sale. In the week, however, the American currency accumulated a drop of 1.05%. It was the second straight week of decline for the dollar.

Shorter DI rates for January 2023 were down four basis points to 11.88%; the rate for January 2025 rose five basis points to 11.17%; the DI for January 2027 advanced 16 basis points to 11.30% and on the January 2029 maturity it rose 19 basis points to 11.49%.

“Future interest rates rose, especially on the long end, reflecting concerns about the fiscal framework, after President Jair Bolsonaro admitted that the government is negotiating with Congress a PEC to zero PIS/Cofins on fuels,” wrote Alexsandro Nishimura, economist and partner. of BRA.

The tax waiver can cost more than BRL 50 billion, according to the government’s calculations, but the market talks about up to BRL 100 billion. “There is concern about the populist bias of the measure, adopted in an election year, with relief in fuel and electricity prices”, adds Nishimura.

According to the Reuters, Bolsonaro is expected to sanction the 2022 Budget later today, with BRL 4.9 billion for the electoral fund and a cut of BRL 3 billion in other areas.

In New York, on the eve of the Federal Reserve’s first monetary policy meeting, stocks fell for the fourth day in a row. Even if the American Central Bank does not raise interest rates at the meeting next week, it should give an indication of what the monetary tightening will be like from March onwards.

The Dow Jones closed down 1.30% at 34,265 points, the S&P 500 closed down 1.90% at 4,397 points; Nasdaq, meanwhile, melted 2.72% to 13,768 points, with the drop intensified by disappointment with Netflix’s numbers (NFLX34).

“The American market is going through an adjustment, with expectations of higher interest rates. It is similar to what we experienced in Brazil in September, October of last year”, concludes Gustavo Cruz.

