iFood prepares drone delivery expansion in Brazil after Anac’s approval – 01/21/2022 – Panel SA

Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency) granted this Friday (21) the first authorization for delivery of products with drone in Brazil. The clearance was given to drone maker and operator Speedbird Aero, which has a partnership with iFood, according to the delivery company.

According to Anac, the measure “allows deliveries with drones to become a reality in the country, to transport food and other products”. Drones can carry loads of up to 2.5 kg over a distance of 3 km, even in urban regions.

iFood claims that it started the drone use project two years ago, with feasibility tests in different regions.

The first certificate was obtained in 2020 with experimental flights at Shopping Iguatemi in Campinas (SP), with more than 300 deliveries from 20 partner restaurants. Last year, an experiment was carried out in Sergipe on a 2.8 km route across the Sergipe River, from Shopping RioMar Aracaju to the municipality of Barra dos Coqueiros.

The company says that, now, with the authorization for commercial use, it begins to plan the expansion of the technology to other cities. The model will still be treated as complementary to the work of couriers, that is, it will not be applied on a large scale and volume compared to the traditional operation model. The delivery person is the one who picks up the order coming by drone at the droneport, the place where the aircraft land, and takes it to the customer.

According to iFood, delivery by drones requires specific territories, such as, for example, in Aracaju, which crosses a river and connects two municipalities.

with Andressa Motter and Ana Paula Branco